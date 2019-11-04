Rockets fan who allegedly assaulted Joe Boylan banned from all NBA, WNBA and G League events

A Rockets fan punched Pelicans assistant Joe Boylan in the face. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

The Houston Rockets fan who allegedly assaulted New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan won’t be attending any basketball games anytime soon. Manuel Garcia — who is accused of punching Boylan in the face following an Oct. 26 game — had his ban extended in a big way Sunday.

The Rockets acted swiftly following the incident, banning Garcia from all future Rockets game. The NBA took that ban a step further Sunday, banning Garcia from all NBA, WNBA, G League and 2K League events, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Sources: NBA teams received memo on Saturday that the fan who assaulted Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan on the court in Houston on Oct. 26 has been banned from all NBA, WNBA, G League and 2K League events. An NBA spokesperson confirmed the ban. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 4, 2019

Garcia was captured on video sucker punching Boylan. Garcia appeared in court Friday, and asked a judge for more time to find a lawyer. Garcia is currently out on bail.

ABC13 Houston asked Garcia why he threw the punch at Boylan, but Garcia declined to answer. Garcia is due back in court again in December.

