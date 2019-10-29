Rockets fan arrested, accused of punching Pelicans coach

The Associated Press
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as New Orleans Pelicans forward Derrick Favors defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
HOUSTON (AP) -- A Houston Rockets fan is charged with punching a New Orleans Pelicans coach at the end of a game between the teams.

Prosecutors charged Manuel Garcia with misdemeanor assault for allegedly punching Pelicans assistant coach Joe Boylan in the face Saturday. His girlfriend was also arrested for allegedly preventing police from getting to Garcia.

Harris County District Attorney's Office prosecutor Nathan Beedle says he won't speculate on a motive but ''we will get to the bottom of this and hold them both accountable for their actions.''

Court records didn't list attorneys for Garcia or his girlfriend.

The incident comes after an Astros fan was arrested after allegedly slapping a Yankees fan during the American League Championship Series this month in Houston.

