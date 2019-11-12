Rockets’ Eric Gordon expected to miss more than a month after knee surgery

Rockets guard Eric Gordon is off to a horrible start to the season.

He’s shooting 36% on 2-pointers, 28% on 3-pointers and 64% on free throws. He has more turnovers than assists. Houston allows 113.6 points per 100 possessions with him on the court – the worst mark, by far, among the Rockets’ six most-used players.

This might explain why he has struggled so badly.

Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest:

Coach D’Antoni confirmed this at practice. Eric Gordon will have a procedure done tomorrow to clean out his knee – is expected to miss 6 weeks. He’s experienced discomfort in the knee since last season. #Rockets https://t.co/SMye4ov5qM — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) November 12, 2019





If surgery helps Gordon get back on track, it’s well worth it. What he’s been doing isn’t working.

After signing a contract extension this offseason, Gordon can afford to take the long view.

So can the Rockets.

Houston is aiming for a championship. Though more rounds of home-court advantage would be helpful, the goal must be having everyone healthy and peaking for the playoffs. The Rockets should be pretty safe to reach the postseason. They’re 7-3, and that was with a hobbled Gordon acting as an anchor.

For now, James Harden can carry the scoring load. Harden, Russell Westbrook, Austin Rivers and Ben McLemore provide plenty of backcourt depth.

However, Houston is thin in the middle of the lineup. The Rockets will miss Gordon’s minutes in multi-guard lineups.

Much more, they’ll appreciate if he returns healthy and more productive.