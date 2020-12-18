Rockets compare Christian Wood to Anthony Davis, Kristaps Porzingis

After a sensational debut in Houston’s final preseason game, Rockets guard Eric Gordon had quite a comparison for new center Christian Wood.

“He’s similar to, like, Anthony Davis,” said Gordon, who was asked if Wood reminded him of anyone that he had played with. Gordon and Davis, a perennial All-Star, played together years ago in New Orleans.

“Because he can shoot, and get to the rim,” Gordon continued. “He’s still learning and adjusting. He’s still young, and he’s going to have a more prominent role here than he has before at any time in his career.”

“It’s going to take a major adjustment,” Gordon said. “Teams are going to focus on him more. So, we’ve just got to see how he adjusts during the season. But if he plays with a lot of energy, it makes it easier on everybody. Our bigs, they’re going to be a major force in what we do.”

Wood, who was signed by the Rockets in 2020 free agency, missed the first three preseason games with a sore left elbow. But the 25-year-old made quite a first impression in Thursday’s blowout win over San Antonio.

In just 24 minutes, the athletic 6-foot-10 big man scored 27 points (56% FG) and grabbed 10 rebounds, and he seemed to grow more comfortable with All-Star guard James Harden as the game moved along. When Wood checked out late in the third quarter, Houston led by 31 points.

In postgame comments, Wood said head coach Stephen Silas had said he could play a “Porzingis role” in Houston’s offense, referring to how 7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis was used by Dallas last season. In fact, Silas himself made that comparison in comments to reporters earlier this month. With Silas effectively serving as the offensive coordinator, Porzingis and the 2019-20 Mavs finished with the most efficient offense in NBA history.

With the Rockets, Wood said that Silas believes that he can become one of the NBA’s best pick-and-roll players when playing alongside veteran guards such as Harden and John Wall.

“He believes in me, and I believe in him,” Wood said of Silas. “And that’s one of the reasons why I’m here.”

List