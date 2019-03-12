Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni jokingly roasts Warriors' loss to Suns originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Mike D'Antoni's got jokes.

Ahead of the Warriors' showdown with the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, the D'Antoni was asked what he thought about Golden State star Stephen Curry telling reporters his team has "an opportunity to send a statement." D'Antoni pointed out that Curry uttered those words in the wake of a 115-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

"Yeah, well, they should have probably said it before the game," the Rockets coach cracked on Tuesday (via ESPN). "I'm sure they are. Why wouldn't they? I'd be surprised if they didn't feel that way. They were going to make a statement. They were going to come out, they were going to play. They probably stated the obvious. If they didn't say anything, I'm sure they're thinking it. You know how today is. Everybody's got something to say. I've got something to say."

D'Antoni can back up his (light-hearted) burn, as the Rockets have owned the Warriors this season. Houston has won all three games in the regular-season series, and eked out two victories by a combined total of seven points at Oracle Arena. In those games, Golden State has posted an ugly 119.6 defensive rating.

The Rockets were confident last postseason they could beat the Warriors, but they haven't relished the win in the regular-season series. On Monday, Rockets point guard Chris Paul reiterated that Houston doesn't think Wednesday's contest has any extra significance -- even if Curry and the Warriors would disagree.

"A good headline," Paul said Monday when asked what he thought about Curry's comments. "Win or lose, it's a game. They're not tripping. I mean, they're probably not."

If either team is, we probably won't truly know until a potential playoff matchup between the Rockets and Warriors, but there should be plenty of quips in the meantime.