Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni says there's no debate, James Harden is the MVP

In a shocking revelation, Houston Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni believes his star player deserves to win the MVP award. D’Antoni told Sam Amick of The Athletic he not only believes James Harden is the MVP, but that he doesn’t think it’s particularly close.

D’Antoni didn’t even wait for the subject to come up naturally, he brings up the issue after Amick’s first question, which focused on the Rockets’ turnaround.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“It was teetering. It was teetering. I mean you’re 11-14 (on Dec. 8), and at 25 games everybody usually says you can tell what kind of team you have – and we’re 11-14. And we hadn’t sustained Clint (Capela) missing 15 (games from mid-January to mid-February) and CP missing (17 from mid-December to late January) after that, so for me – and you can write it – that’s why James is the MVP. I’m telling you, he took that, and without CP, without Clint, with us changing almost half the roster, and took us where we have a chance to be third. Nobody else could do that. I’m telling you right now. Nobody.”

Later in the conversation, D’Antoni says he doesn’t think the MVP race is close. He admits, however, that he believes Giannis Antetokounmpo is a tremendous player.

Story continues

“And I’ve got to tell you, (Giannis) is really good – reaaallyy good. And they’ve got the best record in the league, and that’s all good. So I’m not knocking him. I’m making the case for my guy, but take that and put it away. Your (Rockets) record is not quite as good as (the Bucks’, but) we’re right there. And (Harden) has done it with a complete change of roster. And again, his other carrying partner (Paul) was hurt for (17) games. Clint, his other guy, was out for 15 games. I don’t know. And he played every night. It’s hard for him to miss a game. He’s playing (36.4) minutes a game. He’s doing it all. I don’t know, I just don’t see the other argument.”

This is not exactly a surprising take from D’Antoni. He even admits in that answer he’s “making the case for my guy.”

James Harden should win the MVP award, according to his coach. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

In D’Antoni’s defense, Harden has been amazing this season. The 29-year-old Harden is averaging 36.3 points 2.1 steals and 7.5 assists per game.

Antetokounmpo, Harden’s main competition for the award, is averaging 27.4 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game. Antetokounmpo has also been a force defensively, which is an area where Harden often gets dinged.

D’Antoni’s attempt to sell Harden as the real MVP might be all for nothing. Antetokounmpo seems to have the edge among both analysts and oddsmakers as the regular season comes to a close.

Still, you can’t fault D’Antoni for trying. And while it would be nice to see his star player take home another MVP award, D’Antoni would far prefer watching Harden lead the Rockets to a championship above all else.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: