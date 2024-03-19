Rockets coach Ime Udoka sees things clicking for Jalen Green

In his first comments after Jalen Green’s first Western Conference Player of the Week award, Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka said the recognition was deserved, and it reflects improvements across the board for his talented third-year shooting guard.

In a perfect week for the Rockets (3-0), Green averaged a team-leading total of more than 26 points per game on strong efficiency.

Here’s what Udoka told reporters in Tuesday’s pregame media session from Washington, which is where the Rockets (32-35) will face off against the Wizards (11-57) later that evening.

As transcribed by Dave Hardisty of ClutchFans:

The assist numbers, the shooting numbers, the defensive competitiveness, all those areas have really improved. It’s not always going to happen overnight, and it’s a little slower for other people, but it’s really been clicking for him. Even before All-Star break, you could see some signs — the double-doubles in a row, the five-game stretch he really had. To put it all together now, it’s even more needed with some guys going down [due to injury].

With Green playing a central role, Houston (32-35) entered Tuesday with a 7-1 record in March and five consecutive victories.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire