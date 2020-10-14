Rockets, Clippers, Pelicans, Pacers, Thunder: Where do these NBA coaching searches stand?

There are five open coaching jobs around the NBA.

Those NBA coaching searches are moving fast, with some of the same people — Tyronn Lue, Jeff Van Gundy — interested and interviewing for multiple jobs. It’s been hard to keep track.

Here’s an update on where things stand with all five open coaching jobs. (Note: This is as of the writing and posting of this article, things are changing fast and this information has a shelf life.)

The big names here are Tyronn Lue and Jeff Van Gundy, both of whom interviewed with the Rockets this week, and both of who also are in the mix for the Clippers job, creating a potential bidding war. Those two have been the names linked to the Rockets’ job since before it officially opened (everyone knew Mike D’Antoni was on his way out for most of the season). If owner Tilman Fertitta is willing to pay top dollar — a question some around the league still wonder about — then one of those two likely gets the job.

Lue has won a ring as a coach handling a superstar in LeBron James, and he has spoken highly of James Harden and Russell Westbrook. Van Gundy would be coming back to coach the Rockets after years in the broadcast booth, and he reportedly is itching to get back on the sidelines.

If it’s not one of those two, then long-time Rockets assistant coach John Lucas is a name to watch. Kenny Atkinson, Stephen Silas, Wes Unseld Jr., and David Vanterpool also have been linked to the job.

The latest on the Rockets coaching search

