Rockets' Clint Capela's 20-plus rebound streak of 5 games, first since Ben Wallace, faces Clippers next

Clint Capela is living on the glass.

The Houston Rockets’ center brought down 21 rebounds in a 105-95 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, marking the fifth consecutive game he’s had at least 20 rebounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

He is the first player to do so since Ben Wallace did it in 2003 for the Detroit Pistons. Wallace had a five-game streak in March 2003 with totals of 21, 24, 21, 20 and 22. The streak snapped with an 18-rebound game, but he followed it with games of 20 and 23 rebounds. Wallace averaged 15.4 rebounds a game that season, his second consecutive league rebounding title after averaging 13 the year before.

Clint Capela grabbed 20+ rebounds for the 5th consecutive game tonight, making him the first player to do so since Ben Wallace in 2003. pic.twitter.com/q0ISSbONIm — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 21, 2019

Capela, in his fifth season, had four 20-rebound games against the Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. He was inactive for two games in the middle of the streak. In the five-game streak, he had a double-double with points, which Wallace did not.

Story continues

No letting up! 🚀🔒 — Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) November 19, 2019

Capela is averaging 13.7 rebounds per game, a career high, and is a quick presence on both ends of the floor while averaging around 35 minutes a game during the streak.

“I’m trying to do the best I can rebounding the ball, correcting mistakes on defense and on offense, just bring my energy,” Capela said, via the Houston Chronicle. “When I do that great, good things happen for the team. I will keep doing that.”

He will try to extend the streak Friday at the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers average 48.5 rebounds per game, good for second in the league, with an adjusted rebound percentage of 63.7 and are one of the best in second-chance points.

Clint Capela is stringing together a run of big rebounds. (Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports)

More from Yahoo Sports: