Rockets CEO Tad Brown stepping down, replacement to be named soon

Ben DuBose
·4 min read
Tad Brown will step down as CEO of the Houston Rockets at the conclusion of the 2020-21 season, he announced Friday. Brown has spent nearly 20 years with the team and has been in the CEO role since October 2006, making him one of the franchise’s most long-standing executives.

Brown indicated at Friday’s news conference that the rest of the organization’s current leadership team, including owner Tilman Fertitta, general manager Rafael Stone, and head coach Stephen Silas would remain in place. Brown noted that there was a succession plan in place for his CEO position, adding that it would be announced “very soon.”

“It’s time to move on,” Brown told reporters in his introductory comments on Friday. “It’s been the greatest honor of my professional life to lead this organization. It’s been the ride of a lifetime.”

“I think I’ve always had a pretty good ability to feel the room, and kind of understand what will be in the organization’s best interest,” he added.

Here’s a sampling of what else was said and learned at Friday’s shocking news conference from Toyota Center.

