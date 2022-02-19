Rockets celebrate as Jae’Sean Tate wins Rising Stars tournament game

It’s an exhibition game and a third consecutive day of hoops, but don’t tell that to the first and second-year players on the Houston Rockets who participated Friday at the NBA’s 2022 All-Star Weekend.

In the first game of Friday’s Rising Stars tournament for top young players, Rockets rookie Jalen Green stole the show but ultimately wasn’t able to win the game in a heartbreaking loss. But in game two, second-year forward Jae’Sean Tate and rookie center Alperen Sengun got their group (Team Barry) to the championship game of the four-team tournament, and Tate did it in style by hitting a game-winning walkoff.

Tate finished with 7 points (2-of-2 shooting), 6 rebounds, and a blocked shot, while Sengun had 4 points (2-of-4 shooting), 3 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots off the bench. But it was the defensive tenacity that both played with, and Tate’s flair for the dramatic with a game-winning shot, that stood out. Once Tate clinched it, Green, Sengun and fellow rookie teammate Josh Christopher were waiting courtside to celebrate with him.

See below for highlights and postgame reaction, including from veteran teammate Eric Gordon on social media.

Has anyone played more defense in an All-Star weekend game than Jae’Sean Tate?! 😂 He knows one way, and we expect nothing less!! — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) February 19, 2022

JAE'SEAN TATE WITH THE GAME WINNING BUCKET pic.twitter.com/2Ac4ptYmK5 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) February 19, 2022

TATEEE FOR THE WIN !!! At the CRIB DOEEEE — Josh(ua) Christopher (@Jaygup23) February 19, 2022

Jae’Sean Tate hits the game winner. Jalen Green, Josh Christopher, and Alperen Sengun embrace him. #Rockets — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) February 19, 2022

REPLAY ANGLE Jalen Green, Jaygup & Al-P loving it! pic.twitter.com/XEAIg2IeD8 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) February 19, 2022

My young boyz!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Eric Gordon (@TheofficialEG10) February 19, 2022

Jae'Sean Tate drive, bucket, game winner. Kid from Ohio comes home, lifts Team Barry, 50-48. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 19, 2022

“Old man… I’ve still got a couple tricks though!”@Jaygup23 getting the exclusive walk-off interview with @o_tate_ after the game-winner for Team Barry ⭐️🚀 #CloroxRisingStars pic.twitter.com/9q5PnK4ndy — Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) February 19, 2022

This angle of Jae'Sean Tate's game-winner 🥶 pic.twitter.com/bi0L3yyIpa — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) February 19, 2022

