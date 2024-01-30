Rockets blast Lakers as surge continues for Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore

HOUSTON — In the opener of a three-game homestand at Toyota Center, the Rockets won a potentially critical game in the Western Conference standings race with Monday’s 135-119 victory (box score) over the LeBron James- and Anthony Davis-led Los Angeles Lakers.

With the win, Houston (22-24) is currently tied in the loss column with the Lakers and Jazz, who are both 24-24. Los Angeles and Utah currently hold the No. 9 and No. 10 slots in the West standings, which will eventually represent the final spots in the conference’s play-in tournament for the 2023-24 NBA playoffs.

As things stand today, the Rockets are well positioned for a potential tiebreaker against either team. Houston split its four-game season series with the Lakers but currently holds a five-game lead in the loss column by conference record, which would be the next criteria. The Rockets have won their only game versus Utah to date.

As for Monday’s game, the Rockets led by double digits from the end of the first quarter onward, and the individual standouts included third-year prospect Jalen Green and rookie Cam Whitmore. Both talented guards have played extremely well in recent games, and neither showed any signs of slowing down versus the Lakers.

Led by Green and Alperen Sengun, the impressive totals included:

Green : 34 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists; 12-of-23 shooting (52.2%), 4-of-10 on 3-pointers (40.0%), 6-of-6 on free throws

Sengun : 31 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals; 14-of-23 shooting (60.9%)

Whitmore : 20 points, 6 rebounds in 18 minutes; 7-of-12 shooting (58.3%), 2-of-6 on 3-pointers (33.3%), 4-of-6 on free throws (66.7%)

Jabari Smith Jr. : 18 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals in 36 minutes; 8-of-13 shooting, 2-of-5 on 3-pointers (40.0%)

Dillon Brooks : 17 points, 3 rebounds in 28 minutes; 7-of-12 shooting (58.3%), 2-of-4 on 3-pointers

Fred VanVleet: 3 points, 14 assists, 2 steals in 37 minutes; 0-of-4 on 3-pointers

Whitmore has now scored at least 19 points in three consecutive games, while Green has scored 29 or more in four straight.

Davis had 23 points and 7 rebounds in 29 minutes for the Lakers, shooting 10-of-20 from the field (50.0%) while making all three of his 3-pointers. James added 23 points and 10 assists in 37 minutes, shooting 9-of-15 overall (60.0%) and 2-of-5 on 3-pointers (40.0%).

Smith was returning from a four-game absence due to a sprained left ankle and looked quite fresh over his 31 minutes.

Here’s our look at Monday’s highlights and postgame interviews, along with reaction by media members and fans. As the homestand continues, bext up for the Rockets is Wednesday’s matchup versus the New Orleans Pelicans (26-20). Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. Central.

Jan. 29 Rockets-Lakers reaction

Jalen Green’s last three games: 10 rebounds vs. Hornets

10 rebounds vs. Nets

12 rebounds vs. Lakers Ime Udoka on Green’s effort on the glass: “We showed him a lot of film of him kind of standing and watching. … It’s an effort and focus thing he’s really bought into lately.” pic.twitter.com/kaaU6c4nMP — Michael Shapiro (@mshap2) January 30, 2024

Cam Whitmore’s last 3 games off the bench for the #Rockets: 20 PTS – 6 REB – 18 MIN

19 PTS – 9 REB – 29 MIN

24 PTS – 11 REB – 20 MIN 5th youngest player in the NBA… pic.twitter.com/GGAjZn633l — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) January 30, 2024

Rockets win 135-116. This game wasn't even as close as the score would indicate lmao. Jalen Green was amazing with 33 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists. Sengun had an identical statline but 2 fewer points. 18 Points for Smith and Whitmore, 17 Brooks. Great win. Let's go — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) January 30, 2024

Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun become the first duo in NBA history to each have 30+ points and 10+ rebounds in the same game, both at the age 21 or younger! Green: 34 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, W

Sengun: 31 PTS, 12 REB, 7 AST, W pic.twitter.com/1YLYPvWi4l — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

Couple important postgame observations from Ime Udoka: — Fred VanVleet (14 assists, 0 made shots) doesn't care about not scoring if the team is succeeding — #Rockets feed off the toughness and edge of Dillon Brooks, which was sorely missed in his nine-game oblique absence — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) January 30, 2024

The Lakers didn't come within single digits once in the final 33+ minutes of that game. Dominant win by the #Rockets, even with LeBron playing 37 minutes — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) January 30, 2024

Jalen Green gets to 30 for a second time in three games, this time in one of the biggest #Rockets wins of the season. He's found something, guys — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) January 30, 2024

Dillon Brooks has the biggest grin after that. He's loving it. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) January 30, 2024

Top 5 Sengun defensive performance..hope all the people who keep track of his defense take this game into account…cause he made AD look pedestrian and forced him to shoot 3s.. played at the level of the screen and guarded in isolation very well.. don’t ignore these performances — Apathetic (@ftank58) January 30, 2024

JG playing big boy hoops — Apathetic (@ftank58) January 30, 2024

What did Los Angeles Lakers fans think of Houston #Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore tonight? 1/29/2024 20 PTS – 6 REB … in 18 minutes🔥 pic.twitter.com/KhGoo530Mq — 28🐐 (@iamsohappy28) January 30, 2024

Alperen Sengun tonight: 31 PTS

12 REB

7 AST

14-24 FG Averaging 29/12/7 in his last 5 home games. https://t.co/TFCEe6nmlN — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 30, 2024

This is honestly one of Jalen Green's best games ever. He's been efficient from two and three, crashing the glass, creating for others. Very well-rounded game from him tonight. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 30, 2024

Jalen Green's scoring has been awesome tonight, but the rebounding and passing might be more impressive. 10 boards and 5 dimes, plus a few good passes that turned into free throws or just didn't get converted. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) January 30, 2024

The #Rockets bench reaction to Cam's attempted poster on LeBron 😂 https://t.co/bMSVn7geXx — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) January 30, 2024

One thing that will be interesting to observe is how coach Udoka will manage the minutes when Tari Eason comes back…How do you sit Cam Whitmore…A player who scored 12 points in four minutes…#Sarge — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) January 30, 2024

“Just another bright superstar that is going to be in our league a long time,” said Los Angeles Lakers HC Darvin Ham about Houston Rockets rookie Cam Whitmore #Rockets #Sarge @TheRocketsWire pic.twitter.com/WjkLksafvb — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) January 30, 2024

Anthony Davis is probably a Top 3 defender in the league when healthy and he cannot handle Alperen Sengun on the block. — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) January 30, 2024

I’m legitimately concerned that Cam Whitmore is going to suffer a head injury at some point on a dunk by either hitting the rim or the basket. — RedNinetyFour (@RedNinetyFour) January 30, 2024

Loving how our SGs (Jalen, Cam) are playing tonight! Aggressive! Confident! — David Weiner #🟦 (@BimaThug) January 30, 2024

LeBron James, who credited Dillon Brooks’ competitive nature earlier in the year, did not care to speak about him tonight: “Next question” pic.twitter.com/AdpYqq8yox — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 30, 2024

Cam Whitmore is getting BOUNCY in Houston! Peep these 3 dunks from the rookie 👀 Lakers-Rockets | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/d8rYkIjszt pic.twitter.com/gH2UTT44t7 — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

Jalen’s change of direction in tight spaces has been excellent on his drives. It’s the counters and change of pace we have been waiting for — Madison Moore (@MadManLeaks) January 30, 2024

If by embarrassed you mean overjoyed, you are correct https://t.co/sHItIXrQTD — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) January 30, 2024

He was up like nothing happened shortly after the review got going. Amazing how that worked. Prayers up, though https://t.co/CEcMIBdwCN — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) January 30, 2024

Jalen Green is getting up close and personal very quickly on these close-outs. Idk what the numbers say, but he’s been affecting shots all night. Credit where credit is due. — reezy (@reezySZN) January 30, 2024

It's bad for the sake of the Brooklyn draft pick, but the Nets crushing Utah is good for the West play-in race.#Rockets will be tied in the loss column with both the Jazz and Lakers (No. 9 and No. 10) after tonight, and they currently hold a tiebreaker edge on both — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) January 30, 2024

Reminder for tiebreaker sickos (cough, @HPBasketball). Tonight is a big one. With Rockets-Lakers splitting the season series, the next tiebreaker is conference record, and LA now has 5 more West losses. That's a lot https://t.co/gRaIBg134j — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) January 30, 2024

Anthony Davis said he believed Dillon Brooks should have been ejected first for his run-in with Jarred Vanderbilt and later for his hit on LeBron James. The Rockets forward wasn’t disqualified for either sequence pic.twitter.com/5KMtehVVYj — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 30, 2024

The #Rockets young core today in their win over the Lakers 🔥 Jalen: 34 PTS | 12 REB | 7 AST | 1 STL

Şengün: 31 PTS | 12 REB | 7 AST | 2 STL

Jabari : 18 PTS | 9 REB | 4 AST | 3 STL

Whitmore: 20 PTS | 6 REB | 7/12 FG pic.twitter.com/MO33H0M6nh — Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) January 30, 2024

Sit back relax and enjoy some JG highlights 😄 pic.twitter.com/wLGT5IEdSx — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) January 30, 2024

Jalen Green in his last 4 games: – 29.3 PPG

– 7.8 RPG

– 3.8 APG

– 1.3 SPG

– 92.3 FT%

– 62.6 TS% Small sample size, but incredibly happy that Jalen is (seemingly) turning a corner.#Rockets pic.twitter.com/jJ88WaKcb7 — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) January 30, 2024

Welcome back #Rockets Jabari Smith Jr.

36 MIN / 18 PTS / 9 REB / 4 AST / 3 STL@HoustonRockets beat the Lakers 135-119 pic.twitter.com/P8gHYLtajq — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) January 30, 2024

#Rockets beat the Lakers 135-119 Jalen Green led the way for the @HoustonRockets with 34 PTS / 12 REB / 7 AST pic.twitter.com/eGmJXZphqE — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) January 30, 2024

#Rockets beat the Lakers 135-119 Cam Whitmore provided a huge spark off the bench

18 MIN / 20 PTS / 7-12 FG / 6 REB@SportsVanessa talked the @HoustonRockets rookie after the WIN pic.twitter.com/6aJjYO9WkG — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) January 30, 2024

🏀Dillon Brooks vs Lebron James🏀#Rockets vs Lakers@HoustonRockets on SCHN pic.twitter.com/NUPv7eKxkR — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) January 30, 2024

Green with 32/12/7 vs. Lakers, one turnover. https://t.co/F5E0EICH3A — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) January 30, 2024

So many guys contributing tonight in multiple ways. Jabari unselfish + Fred letting the young guys cook + Cam masterclass + the list goes on. — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) January 30, 2024

Jalen Green's jumper looks right today. He gets up for the Lakers, man. — B.Scott from Hiram Clarke (@brandonkscott) January 30, 2024

Dillon Brooks 17 points tonight in the #Rockets 135-119 win over the Lakers@HoustonRockets back in action Wednesday vs New Orleans pic.twitter.com/blQOLbEOEN — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) January 30, 2024

Forget the scoring. JG was outstanding everywhere else. Huge on the glass, didn't force anything, great reads, very good passes, excellent close outs & extremely active D (fell off slightly late) Al-P great, Jabari fantastic, Cam crazy. Great W for #Rockets — Don Dougan (@don_dougan) January 30, 2024

What did Los Angeles Lakers fans think of Houston #Rockets Center Alperen Şengün tonight? 1/29/2024 31 PTS – 12 REB – 7 AST 🔥

2 BLK – 1 STL 🛑 Future #NBA All-Star ❗️ pic.twitter.com/QkvRo1kOQW — 28🐐 (@iamsohappy28) January 30, 2024

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are in Houston ‼️ #NBACelebRow Lakers-Rockets | Live on the NBA App

📲 https://t.co/d8rYkIjszt pic.twitter.com/YFkDGDkkur — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

Absolutely massive win for the Rockets that desperately needed to pull this one out to stay within reach of a play in spot, with Utah losing they make up a full game on BOTH the Lakers and Jazz, incredible performances from top to bottom — Abel (@AbelGe87) January 30, 2024

The Houston Rockets officially tie the total amount of wins during the 2022-2023 season in just 46 games. What a turnaround.#Rockets pic.twitter.com/DiPipDt1ow — 𝘿𝙤𝙢 🚀🐬 (@DomRockets) January 30, 2024

"Cam Whitmore’s 13 games since entering the rotation on a more full-time basis have been among the most impressive stretches of any rookie outside of Wembanyama and Holmgren." #Rockets https://t.co/XMCiWR0giC — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) January 29, 2024

A year ago, this would have been one of those feel-good “Process” wins. Monster games for Sengun and Green, strong performances from Jabari/Whitmore. HOU needs to have more consistency like this if they want to get back into postseason picture. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) January 30, 2024

