Rockets, Astros to launch Space City Home Network on October 3

In confirmation of widely reported news, the NBA’s Houston Rockets and Major League Baseball’s Houston Astros announced the launch of Space City Home Network (SCHN) on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Beginning that day, fans can follow the network on social media at @SpaceCityHN while finding more information at SpaceCityHN.com.

As part of the jointly released announcement, the Rockets and MLB’s Astros said they are “acquiring AT&T SportsNet Southwest from Warner Bros. Discovery, effective Sept. 30.”

“The change will be a seamless transition for fans, as they will be able to continue to access Rockets and Astros games on the same channels they currently utilize,” the announcement reads.

“The network will be owned by the Rockets and Astros going forward and will operate as a joint venture of the organizations. The teams are committed to delivering great game content and programming, while maintaining and enhancing the award-winning quality that has made the network the premium destination for fans to watch live broadcasts, behind-the-scenes content, and much more.”

The first live broadcast on SCHN, which continues to hold exclusive local television rights for the two franchises, will be the Rockets’ preseason opener vs. Indiana on Oct. 10. In all, SCHN will broadcast more than 220 live games each year, according to the teams.

Additional information and quotes are available below.

Gretchen Sheirr, President of Business Operations, Rockets

We’ve had a strong relationship with the talent and staff at AT&T SportsNet in broadcasting Rockets games over the years and are excited to have that live on as Space City Home Network. We’ve worked alongside the Astros and network personnel to ensure this will be a smooth changeover for our fans and look forward to the positive impact this collaboration and local ownership will have on our broadcast.

Giles Kibbe, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Astros

We are excited to partner with the Rockets, and launch the new home for Astros and Rockets coverage with Space City Home Network. Together with the Rockets we’ve worked hard to ensure that Space City Home Network will bring you the same Astros and Rockets sports coverage from the faces and voices you know and love. We look forward to this new chapter and remain committed to delivering great broadcasts for the best fans in baseball.

Patrick Crumb, President of Regional Sports Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

We appreciate the collaboration from the Astros and Rockets as we reach an agreement that is in the best interest of all parties, including the fans we all serve. I’d especially like to thank all of our Houston-based colleagues who will continue to passionately showcase both teams through this new venture. We wish the Astros and Rockets much success as they assume ownership of the network.

Vanessa Richardson, Courtside Reporter for SCHN, Rockets

It’s still Craig Ackerman, Ryan Hollins, and myself. We’re so excited and honored to be returning as your broadcasters.

We have an important announcement ahead of basketball season 🚀 Beginning October 3, “Space City Home Network” will be the new name of your home for the @HoustonRockets & @Astros. More info in video 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/YAHqlwZBq4 — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) September 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire