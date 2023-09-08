Rockets assistant Royal Ivey coaches South Sudan to 2024 Olympics

The Republic of South Sudan became the world’s youngest nation and Africa’s 54th country on July 9, 2011. Until 2019, there wasn’t an indoor basketball arena in the entire country.

But that’s when former NBA player Luol Deng became president of the South Sudan Basketball Federation. With Deng’s connections to the NBA and G League, he was able to bring players such as the Los Angeles Lakers’ Wenyen Gabriel and G League MVP Carlik Jones, all while recruiting other talented players and coaches to join them.

One of those recruitments was Royal Ivey, now an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has more:

Three summers ago, Deng tapped former NBA player and longtime friend Royal Ivey to be the team’s head coach. Ivey, an assistant with the Rockets, started practices on concrete floors and outdoor courts that were sometimes flooded.

Now, after a recent 101-78 victory over Angola at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, South Sudan’s Bright Stars have secured Africa’s lone 2024 Olympics bid. It’s the nation’s first Olympic berth in any sport.

According to Windhorst, the success comes “with a team filled with refugees and the children of refugees from the war-torn nation.”

The South Sudan, a team filled with refugees and their children, has qualified for the Olympics in a World Cup moment that left many in tears including national hero Luol Deng. This is their story: https://t.co/CYq4n2vD8k — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) September 2, 2023

Ivey, who mentored Deng over two decades ago when he arrived at the same high school in New Jersey, said after his team clinched:

It’s been a humbling journey. I had heartaches, I have a lot of ebbs and flows, and it’s a great feeling right now. A year ago we were practicing outside with eagles flying around while we were practicing and the courts were flooded. Like to go from there to come and play in front of these fans in the Philippines [Manila], and I’m on cloud nine right now.

Read on for an assortment highlights, interviews, and postgame reaction from Manila, including remarks from Ivey. South Sudan finished its 2023 FIBA World Cup run with a 3-2 record.

South Sudan earns 2024 Olympics berth

🎉 Huge congratulations to Royal Ivey for his outstanding work with South Sudan! 🏀 Qualifying for the World Cup and now the Olympics is an incredible achievement. Way to go, “Beloved”! 🌍🇸🇸 #RoyalIvey #SouthSudan #ProudMoment @ROYALTIVEY — Tiago Splitter (@tiagosplitter) September 2, 2023

🎤 "We use basketball for peace and to change the narrative in our country. Everybody is watching us. In basketball, we share the vision of friendship, love, and sportsmanship". – Head Coach, Royal Ivey#WinForSouthSudan 🇸🇸 pic.twitter.com/JUPe5fiRJt — South Sudan Basketball (@SSBFed) August 30, 2023

Let ‘em know what’s up, SSD! 🇸🇸 Luol Deng and South Sudan want you to know where they’re going next year 🗣️#FIBAWC x #WinForSouthSudan pic.twitter.com/aJfIvtkowq — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) September 2, 2023

🇸🇸 Coach Royal Ivey on South Sudan reaching the Olympic Games: “This team is a beam of light. This country has only been independent for 12 years. This is incredible. We worked hard, we stayed up nights in Tunisia. Thank you to the people of South Sudan for staying with us”. pic.twitter.com/RIPjcEaui5 — Cesare Milanti (@cesaremilanti) September 2, 2023

Goosebumps ⭐ South Sudan men's basketball team are on their way to their first-ever Olympics, just 12 years after becoming a nation. 🇸🇸#FIBAWC | #WinForSouthSudan | @SSBFed | @FIBAWC | @FIBA — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) September 2, 2023

Coach Royal Ivey with yet again another emotional speech in the post-game press conference after beating the Philippines: “When we play basketball, violence stops. They watch us”. Powerful, inspirational. One of the best head coaches in the whole 2023 FIBA World Cup. — Cesare Milanti (@cesaremilanti) August 31, 2023

Both became successful in Basketball with great fortunes and they both retires. In 2019, Luol was appointed the SSBF president. When a call of duty knocked at Luol’s door. He remembered Royal Ivey not only as a friend but someone who he trust could walk the challenging — Basketball Scouting In Africa 🏀 (@therealbuckets) September 5, 2023

team catapult to world arena in Afrobasketball, FIBA World Cup and now going for Sunmer Olympic Games in Paris next year. This couldn’t have been achievable without the trios. — Basketball Scouting In Africa 🏀 (@therealbuckets) September 5, 2023

Royal Ivey and 🇸🇸 South Sudan is the prime example of going from ZERO to HERO 👏#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/22uQqZqDaW — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 3, 2023

Words cannot describe how proud I am of my guy @RoyalIvey who is doing a GREAT job coaching the South Sudan in the #FIBAWC This doesn't surprise me because Royal is NOT just a student of the game but in LIFE! Future GM or owner once coaching career is over. https://t.co/uDSE36vm7x — Baseline To Sideline(Ωψφ) (@BTS_Report) September 3, 2023

BIG: The youngest nation in the world makes it to the Olympic basketball tournament 🇸🇸💪 Head coach Royal Ivey was understandably ecstatic: "WE HERE. No. 1 in Africa… not to brag." pic.twitter.com/Xr18OZl4GN — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 2, 2023

Another chapter of history is written by the Bright Stars as South Sudan clinch Olympic basketball qualification for the very first time at the @FIBAWC 🌟 See you in Paris @SSBFed!#FIBAWC x #WinForSouthSudan 🇸🇸 pic.twitter.com/7U1zgp28NL — FIBA (@FIBA) September 2, 2023

Congratulations to South Sudan Head Coach Royal Ivey on leading his team to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics! This is historical; South Sudan just became an independent country in 2011. Ivey is entering his first year as an assistant coach on Ime Udoka’s @HoustonRockets… pic.twitter.com/ZEJ9Yo0d0i — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) September 2, 2023

South Sudan became a fan favorite @FIBAWC in Manila by beating China, Philippines and Angola. Thanks to Luol Deng, Royal Ivey and others, is South Sudan the the future of African basketball? Khaman Maluach, age 16, could be an NBA prospect. My story, pics https://t.co/Rxd0dqOdkZ — Christopher Johnson (The Globalite) (@globaliteman) September 2, 2023

