Rockets' Chris Paul has 'common goal' with Carmelo Anthony

Chris Paul is excited Carmelo Anthony decided to sign with Houston Rockets and is targeting a championship with his good friend.

Anthony agreed to a deal with Houston in mid-August after he received a buyout from Atlanta Hawks.

Paul signed a four-year contract extension with the Rockets this offseason and discussed the addition of Anthony in an interview with Houston station FOX26.

"That’s my brother," Paul said. "I'm not only happy for our team, but I'm happy for him. Obviously, everyone is always going to speculate, this, that. I think, for us, we decided to get to work and see how we're going to put this thing together.

"I'm just ready to get started and get going. Because, when you know a guy that well you’re able to push each other and motivate each other. And, to know that we both have a common goal, wanting to win a championship, it should be even more special."

Anthony, a 10-time All-Star, was traded from Oklahoma City to Atlanta in exchange for guard Dennis Schroder in late July. He hit just 40.2 percent of his shots and averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game during his one season with the Thunder in 2017-18.

The Rockets finished last season with a 65-17 record and advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where they fell to Golden State Warriors in seven games.

Houston have reportedly inquired about a potential deal for Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith. They are also interested in acquiring Hawks wing Kent Bazemore, according to multiple reports.