Rockets’ Amen Thompson named to NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team

Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson was named Monday to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team for the 2023-24 season. A dynamic and versatile defensive player and an immediate off-ball threat on offense, Thompson missed 20 of 82 games due to injury or illness, which may have cost him a potential first-team selection.

In all, Thompson appeared in 62 games while averaging 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 steals in 22.4 minutes per game.

He became the fourth player in NBA history to average at least 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.0 steals while playing under 23.0 minutes per game. Others on this list include George Johnson in 1980-81; Nikola Jokić in 2015-16; and Greg Monroe in 2016-17.

In 23 games as a starter, including his final 17 games played, Thompson averaged 13.5 points, 9.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 spg while shooting 58.4% from the floor. According to the Rockets, Thompson joined Dallas superstar Luka Dončić as the only starters with more than two appearances in the 2023-24 season to have averaged at least 13.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals.

Thompson ranked ninth among rookie qualifiers in scoring, fourth in rebounding, seventh in assists, first in steals, and third in field-goal percentage. He also ranked third among 2023-24 rookies with 13 double-doubles, including his first career triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists in the April 14 regular-season finale in Los Angeles versus the Clippers.

Thompson also had 3 steals and 3 blocks in that game, joining Lonzo Ball as the only rookies with that stat line in NBA history.

It is the fourth straight season in which the Rockets have had at least one representative on an All-Rookie team. Jae’Sean Tate and Jalen Green were first-team selections in 2020-21 and 2021-22, while Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. were on the 2022-23 second team.

