Rockets’ Amen Thompson likely to miss 1 more week with ankle injury

Houston Rockets rookie Amen Thompson recently shed the walking boot on his right foot and is progressing in his recovery from a Grade 2 ankle sprain, he told Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Thompson endured the injury on Nov. 1 against the Charlotte Hornets when the 20-year-old appeared to step on the foot of a defender. Rockets coach Ime Udoka confirmed the extent of the injury after the game and said Thompson would miss an undefined amount of time.

The fourth pick was seen afterward in a walking boot on crutches. He appears to be recovering well and could be on the verge of returning in the next two weeks, according to the report.

I caught up with rookie Amen Thompson briefly after the game, who told me he’s feeling great and is itching to get back on the floor. He’s no longer in a walking boot, and while he said a return this week is unlikely, we’ll see if he’s cleared to resume basketball activities after that.

Thompson has emerged as the Rockets’ backup point guard behind Fred VanVleet in the early going this season. In four games, Thompson is averaging 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 40.9% shooting from the field.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire