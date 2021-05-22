Rocket Watts transfers from Michigan State basketball to Mississippi State

Chris Solari, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
Rocket Watts found a landing pad — from one MSU to another.

The former Michigan State basketball guard announced he will transfer to Mississippi State on his Instagram page Saturday, nearly two months after entering the NCAA portal.

The 6-foot-2 Detroit native averaged 7.7 points in 22.6 minutes during his sophomore season, making just 33.6% from the field and 25.3% from the 3-point line. Watts shifted roles throughout the season and struggled to make the transition to point guard, averaging 2.7 assists to 1.6 turnovers in his 28 games. He asked out of the position midway through the season, though coach Tom Izzo continued to use him there but with less frequency.

Michigan State guard Rocket Watts guards Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. in the first half against Ohio State on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in East Lansing.
Watts’ defense also declined from his freshman season with the Spartans, and the former four-star recruit who prepped at Old Redford Academy in Detroit and SPIRE Academy finished with four steals as the Spartans went 15-13 and suffered a First Four NCAA tournament loss to UCLA.

More: How Michigan State basketball is resetting at point guard with Jaden Akins, Tyson Walker

More: Ex-Michigan State basketball guard Foster Loyer transferring to Davidson

The Bulldogs finished 18-15 and failed to make the NCAA tournament, though coach Ben Howland's squad advanced to the National Invitation Tournament championship game before losing to Memphis.

Watts is the fourth MSU player to transfer to a new school, along with guard Foster Loyer (Davidson), forward Thomas Kithier (Valparaiso) and guard Jack Hoiberg (Texas-Arlington).

Izzo landed Northeastern transfer point guard Tyson Walker in March two days before Watts entered the portal, and the Spartans also have three incoming guards in Jaden Akins, Pierre Brooks II and Max Christie.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Rocket Watts goes from Michigan State basketball to Mississippi State

