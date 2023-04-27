Rocket Sanders makes ESPN’s list of Top 10 running backs, but where exactly is he?

The Arkansas football team lost a lot of pieces from their 2023 roster. A lot of pieces.

Unfortunately for the rest of the SEC, the biggest are back. Quarterback KJ Jefferson is a dark horse for a Heisman Trophy. And running back Rocket Sanders may just be, too.

The Razorbacks’ rising junior ran for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns last year, making him one of only two backs in the SEC who reached quadruple digits in yards rushing and double digits in rushing touchdowns.

Such a season in 2023 would move him into fourth all-time in Arkansas history in yards and a tie for seventh in rushing touchdowns. Sanders would, in theory, have another season of eligibility to go for gold in both, too.

In other words, the man they call Rocket is already one of the best in school history.

But where does he land nationally heading into 2023? ESPN ranked its Top 10 running backs in the nation earlier in the week and Sanders checked in as the No. 2 back in the SEC.

Surprised? Well, let’s take a look all of them.

9. Frank Gore Jr. - Southern Miss (tied)

Sep 3, 2022; Hattiesburg, Mississippi, USA; Southern Miss Golden Eagles running back Frank Gore Jr. (3) runs from Liberty Flames cornerback Chris Megginson (4) in the second half at M.M. Roberts Stadium. Liberty won in overtime, 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 228 carries, 1,382 rushing yards, nine rushing touchdowns; 20 receptions, 219 receiving yards

9. Trey Benson - Florida State (tied)

Florida State Seminoles running back Trey Benson (3) stiff arms a defender. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Florida Gators 45-38 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Fsu V Uf Second Half317

Last year: 154 carries, 990 yards, nine touchdowns; 13 receptions, 144 yards

8. Will Shipley - Clemson

Dec 30, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers running back Will Shipley (1) leaps over Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Doneiko Slaughter (0) during the first half of the 2022 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 210 carries, 1,182 yards, 15 touchdowns; 38 receptions, 242 yards

7. Bucky Irving - Oregon

Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Bucky Irving (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the second quarter of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 156 carries, 1,058 yards, five touchdowns; 31 receptions, 299 yards, three touchdowns

6. Braelon Allen - Wisconsin

Dec 27, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second half of the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 230 carries, 1,242 yards, 11 touchdowns; 13 receptions, 104 yards

5. Donovan Edwards - Michigan

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs against TCU during the first half at the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Last year: 140 carries, 991 yards, seven touchdowns; 18 receptions, 220 yards, two touchdowns

4. Nicholas Singleton - Penn State

Jan 2, 2023; Pasadena, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) carries the ball during the third quarter against the Utah Utes at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 156 carries, 1,061 yards, 12 touchdowns; 11 receptions, 85 yards, one touchdown

3. Rocket Sanders - Arkansas

Dec 28, 2022; Memphis, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) rushes in the first quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks in the 2022 Liberty Bowl at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 222 carries, 1,443 yards, 10 touchdowns; 28 receptions, 271 yards, two touchdowns

2. Quinshon Judkins - Ole Miss

Sep 17, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) celebrates after a touchdown run against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Last year: 274 carries, 1,565 yards, 16 touchdowns; 15 receptions, 132 yards, one touchdown

1. Blake Corum - Michigan

Michigan running back Blake Corum is forced out by Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. during the second half Oct. 15, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Michpenn 101522 Kd 0013858

Last year: 247 carries, 1,463 yards, 18 touchdowns; 11 receptions, 80 yards, one touchdown

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire