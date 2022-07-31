Rocket Mortgage Classic payout: Tony Finau's back-to-back worth nearly $3 million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Golf Channel Digital
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tony Finau
    Tony Finau
    American professional golfer

Tony Finau isn't fretting about what to spend his recent winnings on.

“I haven't thought about it,” Finau said Sunday after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, “but now that you bring it up, five kids will take care of that, no problem. Five kids and my wife, I'm sure they know how to spend it.”

Finau's win at Detroit Golf Club netted him a cool $1.512 million. Add that to his first-place check from last week's 3M Open and Finau has won nearly $3 million in two weeks. He also has jumped to seventh in the FedExCup, already clinching his spot in the playoff final at East Lake, where he'll have an opportunity to also earn the FedExCup's $18 million winner's check.

Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut in Detroit:

Finish

Player

FedEx

Earnings ($)

1

Tony Finau

500

1,512,000

2

Patrick Cantlay

208

635,600

2

Taylor Pendrith

208

635,600

2

Cameron Young

208

635,600

5

Stephan Jaeger

110

344,400

6

Taylor Moore

100

304,500

7

Joohyung Kim

0

283,500

8

Wyndham Clark

83

254,100

8

J.J. Spaun

83

254,100

10

Russell Henley

68

203,700

10

Charley Hoffman

68

203,700

10

Scott Stallings

68

203,700

10

Matt Wallace

68

203,700

14

Cam Davis

55

153,300

14

Si Woo Kim

55

153,300

14

Troy Merritt

55

153,300

17

Jason Day

49

128,100

17

Chris Kirk

49

128,100

17

Vince Whaley

49

128,100

20

Cameron Champ

42

99,120

20

Kurt Kitayama

42

99,120

20

Callum Tarren

42

99,120

20

Will Zalatoris

42

99,120

24

Hayden Buckley

33

68,460

24

Max Homa

33

68,460

24

Ben Martin

33

68,460

24

Sam Ryder

33

68,460

24

Adam Svensson

33

68,460

24

Michael Thompson

33

68,460

30

Bo Hoag

24

50,340

30

Justin Lower

24

50,340

30

Henrik Norlander

24

50,340

30

Brendan Steele

24

50,340

30

Nick Watney

24

50,340

30

Richy Werenski

24

50,340

30

Brandon Wu

24

50,340

37

Adam Hadwin

16

36,540

37

Sung Kang

16

36,540

37

Russell Knox

16

36,540

37

David Lipsky

16

36,540

37

Trey Mullinax

16

36,540

37

Seth Reeves

16

36,540

37

Adam Scott

16

36,540

44

Keegan Bradley

11

26,527

44

Tyler Duncan

11

26,527

44

Lee Hodges

11

26,527

44

KK Limbhasut

0

26,527

44

Patrick Rodgers

11

26,527

49

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

7

20,622

49

Luke Donald

7

20,622

49

Chris Gotterup

0

20,622

49

Zach Johnson

7

20,622

49

Rory Sabbatini

7

20,622

49

Roger Sloan

7

20,622

49

Kevin Streelman

7

20,622

49

Jhonattan Vegas

7

20,622

57

Ryan Brehm

5

18,648

57

Wesley Bryan

5

18,648

57

Stewart Cink

5

18,648

57

Austin Cook

5

18,648

57

John Huh

5

18,648

57

Nate Lashley

5

18,648

57

David Lingmerth

5

18,648

57

Doc Redman

5

18,648

57

Sahith Theegala

5

18,648

57

Cameron Tringale

5

18,648

67

Bo Van Pelt

4

17,640

67

Danny Willett

4

17,640

69

Beau Hossler

3

17,136

69

Chris Naegel

0

17,136

69

Webb Simpson

3

17,136

69

Austin Smotherman

3

17,136

73

Peter Malnati

3

16,716

74

Patton Kizzire

3

16,548

75

William McGirt

3

16,380

Recommended Stories