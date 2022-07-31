Rocket Mortgage Classic payout: Tony Finau's back-to-back worth nearly $3 million
Tony Finau isn't fretting about what to spend his recent winnings on.
“I haven't thought about it,” Finau said Sunday after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, “but now that you bring it up, five kids will take care of that, no problem. Five kids and my wife, I'm sure they know how to spend it.”
Finau's win at Detroit Golf Club netted him a cool $1.512 million. Add that to his first-place check from last week's 3M Open and Finau has won nearly $3 million in two weeks. He also has jumped to seventh in the FedExCup, already clinching his spot in the playoff final at East Lake, where he'll have an opportunity to also earn the FedExCup's $18 million winner's check.
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut in Detroit:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Tony Finau
500
1,512,000
2
Patrick Cantlay
208
635,600
2
Taylor Pendrith
208
635,600
2
Cameron Young
208
635,600
5
Stephan Jaeger
110
344,400
6
Taylor Moore
100
304,500
7
Joohyung Kim
0
283,500
8
Wyndham Clark
83
254,100
8
J.J. Spaun
83
254,100
10
Russell Henley
68
203,700
10
Charley Hoffman
68
203,700
10
Scott Stallings
68
203,700
10
Matt Wallace
68
203,700
14
Cam Davis
55
153,300
14
Si Woo Kim
55
153,300
14
Troy Merritt
55
153,300
17
Jason Day
49
128,100
17
Chris Kirk
49
128,100
17
Vince Whaley
49
128,100
20
Cameron Champ
42
99,120
20
Kurt Kitayama
42
99,120
20
Callum Tarren
42
99,120
20
Will Zalatoris
42
99,120
24
Hayden Buckley
33
68,460
24
Max Homa
33
68,460
24
Ben Martin
33
68,460
24
Sam Ryder
33
68,460
24
Adam Svensson
33
68,460
24
Michael Thompson
33
68,460
30
Bo Hoag
24
50,340
30
Justin Lower
24
50,340
30
Henrik Norlander
24
50,340
30
Brendan Steele
24
50,340
30
Nick Watney
24
50,340
30
Richy Werenski
24
50,340
30
Brandon Wu
24
50,340
37
Adam Hadwin
16
36,540
37
Sung Kang
16
36,540
37
Russell Knox
16
36,540
37
David Lipsky
16
36,540
37
Trey Mullinax
16
36,540
37
Seth Reeves
16
36,540
37
Adam Scott
16
36,540
44
Keegan Bradley
11
26,527
44
Tyler Duncan
11
26,527
44
Lee Hodges
11
26,527
44
KK Limbhasut
0
26,527
44
Patrick Rodgers
11
26,527
49
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
7
20,622
49
Luke Donald
7
20,622
49
Chris Gotterup
0
20,622
49
Zach Johnson
7
20,622
49
Rory Sabbatini
7
20,622
49
Roger Sloan
7
20,622
49
Kevin Streelman
7
20,622
49
Jhonattan Vegas
7
20,622
57
Ryan Brehm
5
18,648
57
Wesley Bryan
5
18,648
57
Stewart Cink
5
18,648
57
Austin Cook
5
18,648
57
John Huh
5
18,648
57
Nate Lashley
5
18,648
57
David Lingmerth
5
18,648
57
Doc Redman
5
18,648
57
Sahith Theegala
5
18,648
57
Cameron Tringale
5
18,648
67
Bo Van Pelt
4
17,640
67
Danny Willett
4
17,640
69
Beau Hossler
3
17,136
69
Chris Naegel
0
17,136
69
Webb Simpson
3
17,136
69
Austin Smotherman
3
17,136
73
Peter Malnati
3
16,716
74
Patton Kizzire
3
16,548
75
William McGirt
3
16,380