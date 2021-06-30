Rocket Mortgage Classic blog: Michigan State coach Tom Izzo plays with Phil Mickelson at pro-am

There are a few storms in the forecast, but the scene is set for another Rocket Mortgage Classic here at Detroit Golf Club.

Follow along as we blog all week from the event — which is marking its third year after Michigan had a lengthy absence from the PGA Tour.

We have a team of folks on the ground in Detroit, including our Adam Schupak, Detroit Free Press columnist Carlos Monarrez and many others who will provide insight throughout the week.

Update, 10:18 a.m.: An interesting group will speak to the media today, including returning champ Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed.

Don’t forget, DeChambeau won the event last year after an incident with a cameraman during Saturday’s round. Our Eamon Lynch waved poetic on the subject in one of his most biting pieces:

DeChambeau paid for the cameras in his home, but not those at Detroit Golf Club. But he seems to believe any lens has the same function: to celebrate his brand of data-crunching and protein-shaking, to showcase his prodigious distance but never his astonishingly shallow depth. In short, to help him sling product. And you, dear viewer? Well, you’re just the mark. That’s what his comments Saturday told you.

We’ll have more after the champ speaks.

Also, for those of you who missed it, Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo teed it up with none other than reigning PGA Champ Phil Mickelson during the pro-am. Here’s a look at the fun.

This is nothing new for the coach. Izzo played with Tiger Woods at the 2005 Buick Pro-Am at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club in Grand Blanc, near the height of Tiger Mania and a few months after the Spartans made their fourth of now eight Final Fours under Izzo. Two years ago at the inaugural Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Area 313 Challenge, Izzo teamed with Bubba Watson and others against groups led by Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson.