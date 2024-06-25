Rocket Mortgage Classic 2024 Thursday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

The PGA Tour is heading to the Midwest.

Detroit Golf Club hosts this week’s 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic in Michigan, where last year Rickie Fowler broke a long winless streak to capture a victory in a playoff. Now he’s back to defend his title but will have numerous chasers, including last week’s runner-up Tom Kim, Mr. 59 Cameron Young and numerous others.

Detroit Golf Club is a par-72 layout measuring 7,370 yards. The purse at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic is $9.2 million with $1.65 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points.

Rocket Mortgage: Odds, picks to win

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the first round of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic. All times listed are ET.

Thursday tee times

Groupings and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic pic.twitter.com/2Z68ybJOKu — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) June 25, 2024

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Thursday, June 27

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m

Friday, June 28

Golf Channel/Peacock: 3-6 p.m

Sirius XM: 12-6 p.m

ESPN+: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m

Saturday, June 29

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7 a.m.-6 p.m

Sunday, June 30

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 7 a.m.-1 p.m

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek