Rocket City Trash Pandas welcome 1 millionth fan

MADISON, Ala (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas have officially welcomed their millionth fan to Toyota Field.

The team announced earlier this week that it expected to welcome its 1 millionth fan during its homestead this week. The Trash Panda announced Saturday that they had finally welcomed that auspicious ballpark patron.

Angels No. 15 ranked prospect doubles as Trash Pandas’ team barber

In a post on social media, the baseball team announced the special millionth guest is Melanie Forbes.

“Exactly three years to the day of our very first game at Toyota Field, we could not have reached this point without the support of the best fans in baseball,” The team said in the post.

For being the millionth the Trash Pandas said Forbes will receive the following:

a personalized “#1M” Trash Pandas Jersey,

2024 Team Autographed Bat,

$200 in Trash Cash gift cards,

“Golden Ticket” to every Special Event at Toyota Field (excluding private events) until the two millionth fan is welcomed,

One (1) of each Promotional Giveaway Item from the 2024 Season.

The millionth fan will also receive a Trash Pandas Experience Package on a to-be-determined date that includes:

Four Box Seat Tickets or “Dogtown West Best Seats in the House” with SportsMed Stadium Club Access and four passes to the Chef’s Table Buffet,

Ceremonial First Pitch,

On-Field Photo with a Trash Pandas Player,

One-Half Inning in the Northrop Grumman Broadcast Booth with Josh Caray,

Opportunity to be the “Fireworks Starter” and blast off the Post-Game Fireworks Spectacular on the field,

Opportunity to ride with Sprocket when he makes his Pre-Game Entrance.

Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said the team is grateful for the support shown by the community.

“This is a great milestone for everyone who’s been a part of these first 3+ seasons,” Trash Pandas Executive Vice President and General Manager Garrett Fahrmann said. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the local communities who support our team, and we hope each and every night we have reciprocated that support both on and off the field.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.