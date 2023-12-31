Rocket arm. Speed. Megawatt smile. Alabama's Jalen Milroe uses all three on playoff path.

LOS ANGELES − If you’ve seen Jalen Milroe’s miracle touchdown pass against Auburn, or you've seen other mind-bending highlights from Alabama’s starting quarterback, you’ve also probably seen his megawatt smile.

It also serves as a mask.

"That is something my mama said to me growing up, always keep a smile on your face," Milroe told USA TODAY Sports Saturday. "Never let someone see they affected you."

He's been benched. He's been booed. Through it all, his facial muscles often looked incapable of forming into a frown.

"Sometimes you have to smile through the pain," said his mother, Lola.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe smiles during Rose Bowl media day.

This past week, as Alabama (12-1) has prepared to face Michigan (13-0) Monday in the Rose Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals, Milroe has revealed some of that once-hidden pain.

Most notably, he said Bill O’Brien, Alabama’s former offensive coordinator, told him he should not play quarterback and instead look for another position.

"So look who gets the last laugh," Milroe said, without laughter.

Despite getting benched during the third game of the season, Milroe's confidence remained intact as he developed into one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country. Doubts about his ability to succeed 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young this season as Alabama's starting quarterback have all but disappeared.

"Nothing changed about me," said Milroe, 21, a redshirt sophomore. "The only thing that changed was that I had the opportunity and I seized it."

Jalen Milroe knows looks can be deceiving

"When you look at me, you don't think I play quarterback," the 6-foot-2, 220-pounder told reporters. "You think I play DB, tight end. You don't think I play quarterback. Growing up when I went to camp they labeled me as a receiver or they saw me as not playing the quarterback position."

But Milroe never wavered. Offseason workouts under the watch of his father, Quentin, never included running drills, he said.

Just passing. More passing. And, yes, more passing in his hometown of Katy, Texas.

"The biggest thing I didn't do was dim my light for someone's inability to see my worth," Milroe said.

Now, the rocket arm looks NASA-certified. It launched the game-winning, 31-yard touchdown pass at Auburn. Alabama ranks fourth nationally in passing plays of at least 40 yards.

4TH AND 31 WITH THE GAME ON THE LINE!



Jalen Milroe writes another legendary chapter in Iron Bowl history! pic.twitter.com/X2VwoYwGXZ — Max Cohan (@MaxCohan) November 26, 2023

There’s also sprinter’s speed, on display during a host of thrilling, broken plays this season. He has scored 12 rushing touchdowns, including a 53-yard gem.

"It's like Reggie Bush running the ball," Michigan defensive coach Jesse Minter said. "It's not like a quarterback that's scrambling. …This dude is going to run like a legit tailback or like a legit slot receiver once he's in space."

Jalen Milroe forms bond with O'Brien's successor

Following the 2022 season, out went O’Brien, to become offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. In came Tommy Rees, the former Notre Dame quarterback, to take over as Alabama’s offensive coordinator.

"Our job as teachers and coaches is to bring the best out of our players and bring the best out of what they can do," Rees said, "and a huge part of that is how do you reach those guys."

Rees clearly figured it out.

"I think I'm very receptive of his coaching because he played the position, played at a high level at Notre Dame," Milroe said. "He's able to coach the position, and I'm able to absorb it as much as possible. It's been great."

But no one has forgotten about Week 3 of Alabama's season. Milroe was benched, a week after he had thrown two interceptions in a 34-24 loss to Texas. Or that he was forced to watch while Alabama's two other quarterbacks struggled in a 21-7 victory over South Florida.

What happened next likely stemmed from what Rees referred to “relationship building'' with Milroe. "Unbelievable'' is how he described the quarterback.

"Like the way he's able to face adversity, the way he's able to push through things..." Rees said.

Milroe regained his starting job in Week 4, and Rees said he has continued to build the offensive system around the quarterback.

"I think that's all part of the growth," Rees said. "And that shows trust and belief in the individual, which ultimately then can help bring the best out of what they have."

Jalen Milroe leans on family

The smile is more than a mask.

“I’ve always told him (it) radiates and that his smile is infectious,’’ his mother said.

During challenging times, Milroe said, he has leaned on his faith in God and on his family.

“Before he goes to bed, before we go to bed, we’ll video chat every night,’’ his mother said. “We’ve been doing that since he was a freshman, since we dropped him off (at school).

“As parents we’re here to support him in everything, just keep him encouraged. That was very important, especially through his hard times.’’

Now, Milroe’s mother said, she draws inspiration from her son.

“I’ve told him, ‘I’ve learned so much from you,’ ” she said. “Just that never give up on yourself and don’t question your beliefs in your talents.’’

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama's Jalen Milroe smiles through adversity on path to Rose Bowl