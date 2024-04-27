Rockers win season opener in extras

Apr. 26—LEXINGTON, Ky. — The High Point Rockers outlasted the Lexington Legends 7-6 in 10 innings to open their Atlantic League baseball season Thursday at Legends Field.

D.J. Burt scored on a passed ball in the top of the 10th to score the go-ahead run. Ryan Meisinger struck out the side in the bottom half to earn the save, while Jameson McGrane got the win in an inning of relief.

Ben Aklinski went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Rockers, who led 6-0 in the middle of the fifth. Nick Longhi also had three hits, including two doubles, while Connor Owings doubled, homered and drove in a run.

Former Southern Guilford standout Evan Edwards also doubled.

The teams will continue their series through Sunday before a day off Monday. High Point will welcome the Charleston Dirty Birds for its home opener Tuesday — the first game of a three-game series and a six-game homestand.