Rockers walk it off in ninth

Aug. 19—HIGH POINT — Known for winning games with his glove in his time with the Rockers, Johnny Field did it with his bat Wednesday afternoon.

Field provided the Rockers' first walk-off victory of the season, lacing a two-out, two-strike single to left that scored Giovanny Alfonzo in the ninth and lifted High Point past Lexington 5-4 at Truist Point.

"I've had a couple of walk-offs in my career," Field said. "They're all just as great as the others when you help a team win like that and close the game out, especially on a hot day like this when everyone is grinding and struggling to get through it. That was a great team win there."

Alfonzo led off and was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by pinch hitter Joey Gulino and went to third when Jared Mtichell hit a hot grounder that didn't get past Legends first baseman Kenon Barum, who stepped on the bag for the out.

Field missed badly swinging at the first two pitches thrown to him by relief pitcher Bryan Quillens. Field didn't miss the third, lifting it cleanly over the shortstop into left. FIeld went hitless in his previous four at-bats

"I knew when the inning started when I was due up fourth," Field said. "I knew I might have a chance to come up in a big situation. Gio did a great job getting on and Gulino laid down a bunt which is hard to do against a guy throwing 95 (mph) like that. I looked stupid on the first two sliders and I thought he might might come back with another one. He threw it just high enough that I was able to get the barrel on it. It felt good."

High Point's season-best sixth straight win raised its record to a season-best five games over .500 at 39-34 and assured taking the three-game midweek series against the Legends.

"Johnny had a great AB, got one pitch to hit and he hit it," Rockers coach Jamie Keefe said. "I think he might have pulled off the first one. Guy pitched him pretty well, but he hung a breaking ball, and Johnny put it in play.

Story continues

"Gulino was our first sacrifice bunt of the year. We don't do that much, but you've got to get the runner to second base. Mitch got a good pitch to hit and smoked one down the line, and I can't believe the guy was playing on the line. Now we have a guy on third and that makes it tougher for them. A lot of things can score a run. You hang a ball to Johnny Field any time of the game, you are in trouble, and that's what happened there."

The Rockers held a 4-1 lead after scoring three in the sixth. Michael Martinez led off with his first homer with the club. Stuart Levy laced a double that scored Stephen Cardullo, who had walked. Alfonzo, who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, then ripped a double to center that scored Levy.

Rockers starting pitcher Cooper Casad tossed the first seven innings. He gave up a run and three hits, struck out five and walked one.

Casad's outing was much needed after starter Mitch Atkins left Tuesday's 4-1 win after an inning because of arm discomfort and Keefe covered the remaining distance with five relievers.

"We needed it," Keefe said. "Coop was outstanding. Should have gotten a W but he didn't."

Ryan Chaffee, one of the pitchers used on Tuesday, came on in the eighth this time and was unable to hold the Legends in check. Barnum lifted a two-run homer over the scoreboard in right and Jake Romanski ripped a two-out RBI single.

Joey Hennessey got the final out of the eighth and pitched a perfect ninth in getting the win.

In the Tuesday victory, Wesleyan Christian product Nate Blakeney made the most of an opportunity to shine.

Blakeney, used sparingly during his 33 days on the roster, was given a chance to lead off the sixth as a pinch hitter. He smacked a double and later scored the Rockers' final run of the night when Michael Martinez lifted a ground-rule double to left.

"It feels amazing," said Blakeney, the son of Wesleyan coach Mo Blakeney. "I've been putting in a lot of work. It feels good to cash in for the team. I got my pitch, didn't miss it, and I'm proud about it."

Balkeney got his shot as one of the batters in the designated hitter spot after the Rockers lost the DH when Adams went out of the game.

"I can't say enough about the kid," Keefe said of Blakeney. "He outworks everybody here, trying to get better. We gave him an opportunity late in the game, just got him out there leading off, no pressure and nobody on, and he jumps on the first pitch, gets a double and gets a run, and that fourth run was huge, especially against these guys.

"His hard work has paid off. He fits in. The guys love him, and he has a big smile on his face all the time, and helps keep the guy going. I'm proud of the work he's put in and can't say enough about him."

The Rockers went up 2-0 in the first on Jerry Downs' RBI single and a sacrifice fly that scored Downs. They tacked on a run in the second on Stephen Cardullo's RBI single.

TIllman Pugh provided the only run for the Legends when he lifted a solo homer against Joe Johnson in the fifth.