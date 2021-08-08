Rockers outlast Ducks, 5-3

Aug. 8—HIGH POINT — A group pitching effort and cashing in on scoring opportunities enabled the Rockers to defeat Long Island 5-3 Saturday and post a much-needed first win in the Atlantic League's second-half of the season.

The scoring came on a RBI groundout from Giovanny Alfonzo in the fifth; three runs on a RBI single from Jerry Downs, a two-base throwing error and a wild pitch in the sixth; and one on a RBI single by Stephen Cardullo to second in the seventh.

Snapping a three-game losing streak, High Point improved to 1-3 in the second half and 32-32 overall.

"We needed this one big-time starting the second half," Downs said.

Neil Uskali, Chase Ingram, Ryan Chaffee, Jon Crawford and John Hayes combined for eight scoreless innings before the Ducks scored against Kyle Halbohn in the ninth.

Rockers manager Jamie Keefe decided to go with the group effort on the mound because scheduled starter Mitch Atkins was unable to go because of back problems and the club had enough arms thanks to recent additions.

Uskali and Ingram were added early this week and Crawford, who pitched in the Reds organization, was signed Saturday as was former N.C.State and Campbell hurler Logan Bender.

Uskali started and worked the first two innings. Ingram pitched the third, winner Chaffee the fourth and fifth, Crawford the sixth and seventh and Hayes the eighth. Long Island managed just five hits.

"With Mitch's back bothering him, it's not worth starting him now," Keefe said. "We need him down the line in August and September. We were in position to do what we did today because we added two extra arms today and four in the last three days, and Mitch let me know Thursday about his back. I know this sounds crazy but part of this win goes to (catcher) Michael Gulino because he threw an inning in Lexington (on Thursday). If he hadn't, Hayes would have thrown and he would have been down today. It's the little things.

"So now we can go out and win the series. Now obviously we can't have Kyle hit the first batter and walk the next but we got a W and you've heard me say it before there's no such thing as an ugly win. This gets us back to .500 and now we have to win the series."

With the Rockers up 1-0 and runners on third and first in the sixth, Downs lofted a fly ball into shallow left and it hit the ground when L.J. Mazzilli failed to make a diving catch. Johnny Field, who led off with a triple, scored easily, as the throw toward second sailed high, allowing Stephen Cardullo, who was intentionally walked, to score. Downs wound up at third and then scored on a wild pitch.

"Normally, they're always playing back," Downs said. "It was a big swing but I didn't hit it that far. I knew it had a shot. I thought he made a catch the way he trapped it but it worked out. Then, I think he tried throwing to second to get (Cardullo) out because Cardullo thought he trapped it, and it got away. I kept running and got to third."

In the fifth, James McOwen, who had singled, scored when Alfonzo grounded to second. In the seventh, Alfonzo scored when Cardullo hit a bases-loaded grounder to second for a single as the flip to get the forceout at second was unsuccessful. J.R. DiSarcina tried to score from second but was thrown out at the plate.

The Rockers finished with seven hits.

"We had some good swings today, some timely hitting," Keefe said. "Downs hits a blooper down the line and it's wide open after that. Striking out two or three times with bases loaded like we've been doing is not going to get it done. Just put it in play."

In the ninth, Ryan Jackson crushed a two-run triple off Halbohn and then scored on a wild pitch.

Halbohn retired two batters. Pinch-hitter Daniel Fields then lined a drive toward the gap in left-center but Field made a sprawling catch for the final out as he hit the ground.

Jackson's smash was the final hit for the Ducks. They swatted three in the first two innings against Uskali and one off Chaffee.

Ducks starter Van Mazzarro, who went five innings, took the loss.