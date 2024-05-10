Rockers fall at Southern Maryland

May 10—WALDORF, Md. — The Rockers lost 7-6 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs in Atlantic League baseball Thursday at Recency Furniture Stadium.

Connor Owings had three hits and three RBIs for High Point (7-6), which trailed 7-0 through two innings. Nick Longhi homered and drove in three runs. Brian Parreira added a double.

Taylor Guerrieri took the loss in two innings, striking out three.

The Rockers will play three games against Southern Maryland at home this weekend and, after a day off Monday, will host Lexington and Charleston for a homestand that will last through Sunday, May 19.