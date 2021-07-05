Rockers fall at Gastonia

Jul. 5—GASTONIA — The Rockers lost 11-3 against rival Gastonia in Atlantic League baseball Sunday evening at Gastonia.

The Honey Hunters (14-18) scored seven runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth to lead 9-0. High Point (16-17) got two in the sixth and one in the ninth but couldn't reel in Gastonia, which added two in the seventh.

Michael Russell went 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Rockers, while Jerry Downs added two hits, including a home run, and one RBI for High Point, which sits five games back of division leader Lexington.

Josh Sale hit two home runs and drove in six for the Honey Hunters, who had four home runs and one double for the game. Boog Powell also had two hits, including a homer, and two RBI, while Mike Papi had a homer and three RBI.

Ricky Knapp (2-2) took the loss in 3.1 innings pitched for High Point, allowing nine runs (all earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out three. William Kirwan (2-3) got the win for Gastonia, striking out six in six innings.

The Rockers, after wrapping up their four-game series at Gastonia on Monday, start a three-game series tonight at Long Island. They will play three more at Lexington before returning home July 13 against the Honey Hunters.