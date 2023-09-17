Rockers clinch second half pennant

Sep. 17—CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The Rockers defeated Long Island 7-3 in the next-to-last game of the regular season Saturday and clinched the ALPB South Division second title for a sweep of both halves.

High Point improved to 37-23 for the second half and remained a game ahead of Gastonia, which defeated Lexington 2-1 and improved to 37-25. Even if the Rockers lose and the Honey Hunters win on Sunday, High Point would win the second half by virtue of a better winning percentage.

WIth the Rockers sweeping both halves, Gastonia gets into the playoffs as a wild card. The in-state rivals begin the South division series on Tuesday in Gastonia.

Quincy Latimore and Zander Wiel belted a homer each in leading a 12-hit attack against the Ducks.

High Point pitcher Mickey Jannis tossed five innings, allowing five hits and two runs as he improved to 14-5 and regained the lead in wins for the season.

Wiel belted his homer leading off the second and the Rockers added a second run that inning when Shed Long Jr. delivered a RBI single. Long Island tied the game in the bottom of the second as Joe DeCarlo singled home a run and another run came around on a Rockers throwing error.

High Point went up 4-2 in the fifth when Latimore homered after Ben Aklinski was hit by a pitch. In the seventh, Aklinski singled, stole second, moved to third on a throwing error and scored on a wild pitch.

The Rockers closed the scoring in the ninth on an RBI single by Brian Parreira and a wild pitch that scored Latimore.

The Rockers will play the regular-season finale on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.