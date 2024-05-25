Rockbridge County wins the Girls Region 4D Lacrosse title over Blacksburg

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — The Rockbridge County girls lacrosse team claims the Region 4D title over Blacksburg 24-6 Friday night at Rockbridge County High School. Both teams will advance to the state quarterfinals. The Wildcats get to host while the Bruins will be on the road in the state quarterfinals.

