Rock Ya-Sin: Colts got complacent late in 2021 season

The Indianapolis Colts traded away cornerback Rock Ya-Sin on Wednesday to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Meeting with the Vegas media for the first time since the trade, Ya-Sin mentioned how the Colts got complacent during the home stretch of the 2021 regular season and by taking their foot off the gas, it led to an embarrassing finish that kept them out of the playoffs.

“Understand that like last year in Indy, we had an opportunity to go to the playoffs [by winning one of] two games. We lost both of those games,” Ya-Sin told Vegas media on Thursday. “I feel like we kind of became complacent and we let our foot off the gas. And we won’t do that here in Las Vegas.”

Was this a shot at the Colts by Ya-Sin? I’d lean more towards no. He’s not wrong in the fact that the Colts took their foot off the gas on both sides of the ball. Carson Wentz was a big reason for their collapse but so was the lack of a consistent pass rush.

Also, this statement echoes what several Colts players, like Darius Leonard, said immediately after the season-ending loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But it should serve as a lesson. If the Colts want to be taken seriously in the AFC, which is becoming more difficult by the day, they simply can’t lay eggs like they did in Weeks 17 and 18.

We’ll see what happens in terms of the outlook for the Colts during the 2022 season—much of which revolves around the quarterback situation—but keeping their foot on the gas will be a major need for Indy.

