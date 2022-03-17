When the Colts beat the Cardinals on Christmas to move to 9-6, they seemed like a shoo-in for the postseason. At that point, all they had to do was win one of their last two games to clinch a playoff berth.

That, of course, did not happen, as Indianapolis fell to both Las Vegas and Jacksonville to finish at 9-8.

Now one of the Colts’ defensive players has made his way to the Raiders, with cornerback Rock Ya-Sin coming over in the trade for defensive end Yannick Ngakoue.

Ya-Sin said on Thursday that he’s not taking anything for granted this season.

“Understand that like last year in Indy, we had an opportunity to go to the playoffs [by winning one of] two games. We lost both of those games,” Ya-Sin said in his press conference. “I feel like we kind of became complacent and we let our foot off the gas. And we won’t do that here in Las Vegas.”

A former second-round pick, Ya-Sin has appeared in 41 games with 29 starts. In 2021, he recorded eight passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 13 appearances with eight starts.

Rock Ya-Sin: Colts became complacent and we let our foot off the gas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk