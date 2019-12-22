As you might imagine, George Kittle was pretty fired up after the 49ers' thrilling 34-31 win over the Rams on Saturday night at Levi's Stadium.

The All-Pro tight end channeled one of his favorite wrestlers, busting out The Rock's signature line with a 49ers twist.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kittle's celebration got the Dwayne Johnson seal of approval less than 15 minutes later.

Kittle has been channeling The Rock all season long. It started after the 49ers beat the Steelers in September.

A day later, The Rock responded to Kittle and the 49ers' tight end couldn't believe it.

Kittle went to a WWE event two days later and told their host that some of his 49ers teammates were telling him how jealous they were of his Twitter interactions with The Rock.

Two weeks later, after the 49ers beat the Browns to start the season 4-0, The Rock sent another message to the Kittle's squad.

Story continues

It's safe to assume that The Rock is rooting for Kittle and the 49ers to reach Super Bowl LIV in Miami. After all, Johnson played for the Miami Hurricanes.

[RELATED: Watch Kittle's go-ahead TD vs. Rams]

If the 49ers do in fact reach the Super Bowl, perhaps The Rock will be on the sideline rooting for San Francisco.

Let's speak it into existence.

The Rock tweets at George Kittle after 49ers' big 34-31 win over Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area