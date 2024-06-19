How to Rock & Root your way through Marquette Trails Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Bring your bikes, your running shoes, bring your family and friends. Marquette Trails Festival returns for 2024 with plenty of fun for everyone.

We spoke with Race Director Nic Dobbs on Wednesday about preparations for this year’s Trails Festival. He says there are roughly 1,200 people signed up for the various events. With spectators, the number of people expected to take over Marquette’s South Trails this weekend will be over 2,000.

Events List:

For those not participating, areas of the NTN South Trails will be closed at certain times. You can find those here. Race officials suggest exploring the North Trails, RAMBA Trails between Ishpeming and Negaunee, Munising Bay Trail Network, Dickinson Trail Network, and NTN Powell Township.

When you register for one of the events, 100% of the proceeds go back to the Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN).

“Currently we’re building some new trail over off of the Carp River Gorge, kind of coming off of the new Raging River Campground. So that’s something that the money goes to. Definitely maintenance, making sure that we can pay our bookkeepers and our trail builders, new trail maintenance and staff,” said Dobbs.

The forecast for the coming weekend looks a little wet, but Dobbs said he hopes people will embrace the weather and have a little fun in the mud.

“There may be some attitudes that are a little sour towards kind of a rough weekend of racing, but that’s racing.” Dobbs continued, “We can’t control Mother Nature nor do we want to. So let’s embrace it. You know, let’s just like, you know, get our happy face on, get covered in mud and go out on race.”

One way to keep a happy face is avoiding parking tickets. Marquette City Police will be out patrolling. There is no parking along 553, the road that runs in front of Marquette Mountain. Expect a ticket if you park along the road.

The NTN South Trails parking area has been closed to allow for improvements but will temporarily be opened for the weekend. Dobbs said lots at Rippling River Resort and Marquette Mountain are safe to park in.

These events don’t happen on their own. It takes more than 100 volunteers to keep the Trails Festival on course. Whether you’re a local, visitor, competitor, or spectator, the events are spread out where anyone could volunteer. You can sign up for a volunteer position here.

“It’s amazing how many of my volunteers come back to us after they check back in after their shift and they’re like, ‘Wow, the people were so thankful. Everybody was saying just how much they appreciated me being out here.’ So, you know, it’s an event that those volunteers don’t go unseen or unnoticed as well,” added Dobbs.

All volunteers do receive a Marquette Trails Festival hat.

You can get the full schedule of events for the Marquette Trails Festival here.

