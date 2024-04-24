Rock Ridge pulls away from Bemidji behind Taylor Morley's pitching

Apr. 24—VIRGINIA — The Bemidji High School softball team had a tough time stringing hits together against Taylor Morley.

Rock Ridge's standout pitcher threw 12 innings on Tuesday, earning a pair of wins in the Wolverines' 10-1 and 10-0 triumphs. Morley threw a six-inning no-hitter in the second game with eight strikeouts. She struck out 17 batters combined in the two games.

Bemidji's offense started and ended in the fourth inning of the first game. Oliva Birt doubled before Maya Schmidt drove in the Lumberjacks' lone run in the next at-bat.

Aleah Shogren started both games in the circle for BHS, surrendering a combined 17 hits, 11 earned runs and five walks with nine strikeouts.

Rock Ridge 10, Bemidji 1

BHS 000 100 0 — 1-5-5

RR 012 511 X — 10-12-2

WP: Morley (6 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

LP: Shogren (4 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

Rock Ridge 10, Bemidji 0

BHS 000 000 — 0-0-6

RR 000 307 — 10-10-2

WP: Morley (6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 K)

LP: Shogren (5.1 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 3 K)