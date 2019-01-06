The Rock responds to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘I kill him’ challenge

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s confidence is turned up to 11 this season… but taking on The Rock? Dwayne Johnson. Mr. Titan Games?

It all started when the Greek Freak was lifting with Bucks teammate Pat Connaughton and Antetokounmpo said they thought they could outlift The Rock.

Instagram Photo
Antetokounmpo was asked about that at a media availability, then joked (in answer to a question) that he would “kill” The Rock in a wrestling match.


Saturday, The Rock responded.

