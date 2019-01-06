The Rock responds to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ‘I kill him’ challenge
Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s confidence is turned up to 11 this season… but taking on The Rock? Dwayne Johnson. Mr. Titan Games?
It all started when the Greek Freak was lifting with Bucks teammate Pat Connaughton and Antetokounmpo said they thought they could outlift The Rock.
Antetokounmpo was asked about that at a media availability, then joked (in answer to a question) that he would “kill” The Rock in a wrestling match.
"I smell what @TheRock is cookin! Big fan."
Giannis on the challenge with @PlanetPat5 to The Rock: pic.twitter.com/ByKlenn0e1
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 4, 2019
Saturday, The Rock responded.