Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon looking to identify couple engaged at finish line to gift them photo

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Organizers of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon are looking to identify a couple that got engaged at the finish line over the weekend so they can give them the photo of the memorable moment.

This photo, taken by photographer Ryan Bethke/RWB Multimedia for Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, shows the finish line marriage proposal. However, race organizers say because of the angle of the photo they are not able to identify the couple by their race bibs.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon San Diego 2024 (Photo courtesy Ryan Bethke / RWB Multimedia)

The folks at Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon are asking for the public’s help to identify the couple so they can get the photo to them.

With nearly 30,000 total runners from all over the world for both the full and half marathon, they could be from anywhere.

Help share this post so the happy couple can keep those memories forever.

