Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon: Here’s what to know about road closures, parking

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Thousands of runners will be taking to the streets on Sunday for the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon’s main event. But while participants are gearing up for the big day, there’s a few things residents should know to avoid major headaches getting around the county.

Sunday’s half and full marathon will kick off around 6:15 a.m. starting near Balboa Park. The races will then wind through downtown and neighboring communities. According to the race’s organizers, it is expected to last about seven hours.

For those looking to plan ahead, here’s what you should know about the event’s impact on roadways and parking in the area.

Parking

Are you running in the marathon on Sunday or cheering on someone who is? Parking on race day is available near the finish line at Union Street and Ash Street via reservation on SpotHero. The lot is just shy of a mile walk to the starting line on Sixth Avenue.

For those who want to skip parking downtown, race organizers recommend either using the Trolley or a ride share service. More information on how to use public transit to get to the race can be found on the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System website.

According to race organizers, those who opt for ride share can be dropped off on Fifth Avenue between Palm and Quince. After the race, runners and spectators can be picked-up near the County Administration Building at 1600 Pacific Highway.

Those who live in the area where the event is taking place should also be aware that “No Parking – Tow Away Zones” will be enforced along the race route. A map of the route can be found below.

Road closures

There will be a number of road closures for Sunday’s marathon and half-marathon across the downtown area, including stretches of freeway that will be shutdown for runners.

Drivers should be aware that each road closure is scheduled to begin and end at different times. Below is a breakdown of alternate routes in each area where there is a road closure, while a full list of impacted roads can be found here.

North of Adams and Mountain View Timing: 5:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Outbound detour: Use the WB access lane on Mt. View. Turn left on Park. Turn right on Washington St to access SB SR-163 OR use NB Texas St to access I-8 Inbound detour: Approach using WB Adams Ave. Turn right on Mountain View to enter WB access lane. Turn right on Adams to continue to access vehicle lane

Normal Heights Timing: 5:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Outbound: North of El Cajon Blvd -Travel towards Bancroft St and turn on WB Madison Ave. Turn right to enter NB I-805 OR travel south on Bancroft St, turn right on Meade, left on Illinois St and left on El Cajon Blvd to enter SBI-805 . South of El Cajon Blvd- Travel towards EB El Cajon Blvd. Turn left to enter NB I-805 or turn right to enter SB I- 805 Inbound: From SB I-805 , exit towards Madison Ave/Adams Ave. Turn left on Ohio St. Northeast of El Cajon and I-805: Turn left on Meade, left on Bancroft and continue north

North Park/University Heights Timing: 5:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Outbound: Travel towards Texas St and head north to reach I-8 E/W Inbound: Use I-8 to Texas St. Turn south on Texas St to enter the area

North Park – East of Florida/South of University Timing: 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Outbound: Travel towards Alabama St, turn south. Turn right on Morley Field Dr, turn right on Park Blvd, left on Robinson and left to enter SB SR-163 OR from Morley Field Dr, turn left onto Park Blvd and continue south. Turn right to enter SB I-5 or continue south, turn right on B St, and right on 11th St to enter NB 1-5 Inbound: Use SB SR-163 and exit to Park Blvd, turn left on Park Blvd to enter the area

Hillcrest – South of University/West of Florida Timing: 5:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Outbound: Travel towards Robinson Ave to enter SB SR-163 OR use Park Blvd south and turn right to enter SB I-5 or continue south, turn right on B St, and right on 11th St to enter NB I-5 Inbound: Use SB SR-163 and exit to Park Blvd. Turn left on Park Blvd to enter the area

Mission Hills Timing: 5:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Outbound: Travel SB on Lark St. Continue west to enter I-5 north or south Inbound: : Use SB SR-163. Exit to 6th Ave, turn right on 5th and then left on Washington St OR from I-5, exit Washington St, turn north onto San Diego Ave, right onto Pringle St, left onto Washington Pl, and left onto Lark St to enter the area

San Diego River Bikeway Timing: 5:30 a.m. Enter I-5 via Old Town to exit the area and head north

Sunset Cliffs/Sea World Drive Timing : 5:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Inbound: All Westbound/Southbound access will remain open Outbound: To exit area use W Point Loma Blvd

Friar’s Rd/Mission Valley Timing: 6 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. For mall access: Use SB Frazee RD to Mission Center Rd For WB Friars: Use the 163 NB detour to Genesse Ave to SB Ulrich

Downtown Timing: 6 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. For easiest access in and out of the downtown area, use Harbor Dr, Pacific Highway or Imperial Blvd to access I-5 or SR-94 for east/west access. Expect delays and heavy traffic near the Waterfront



