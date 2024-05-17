Rock Island’s Vesey making impact as rookie for Steamwheelers

“That’s just God given talent right there.”

“It was all in God’s hands. I just saw him disappear behind that wall and said oh my Lord.”

Quad City Steamwheelers receiver Jordan Vesey made the catch of the year in the IFL against Sioux Falls. So great? ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt said the catch was “the best thing he saw today” and it landed number one on Sportscenter’s Top 10 plays.

What was Vesey thinking once the ball hit the air?

“Concentration was all it was. We were down a score so even before the play happened, I had a feeling I was going to get the ball,” Vesey said. “I knew our team needed that. I was just focused. More dialed in then ever. Just trying to help our team get back in the game.”

For a young guy to make a play like that and understand those walls. We say in this league, these walls are undefeated,” head coach Cory Ross said. “He went up with no fear at all. He wanted that ball and he when he goes up, he can catch anything. He’s been able to catch everything so once I saw the ball hit his hands, I knew it was a touchdown.”

Catch everything. Vesey has. Six touchdowns. Tied for the team lead. 246 receiving yards. Third best.

“Shoutout to coach Ross. He’s been pushing me. He’s helped me grow and my development has come at a fast pace,” Vesey said. “When I first came in here, I couldn’t make the plays I’m making now. With his guidance and mentorship, its helped a lot.”

“He’s made it very hard as a coach not to play him and that’s what you want as a coach,” ross said. “A guy who makes it hard. The fact we keep playing him is rewarding us as well because he’s determined to make every play once we give him the opportunity.”

From Rock Island to Augustina and now the Wheelers, the recruiting pitch? An easy one despite signing late in training camp.

“I said listen everyone is already one up and been in the playbook,” Ross said. “They’re already in there so you didn’t see Vesey early because he started late. He was a late bloomer but understands what x y and z does.”

“Coach Ross gave me a call and thought it made sense to me,” Vesey said. “I get to play in my hometown. Professional football. I get the chance to be looked out and potentially go higher.”

With the stats and explosive plays, one of the QC’s own on his way to leveling up.

