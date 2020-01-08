The Rock, Diddy, more celebrities respond to Tom Brady's Instagram post

Tom Brady took to Instagram on Wednesday to reflect on the New England Patriots' abbreviated 2019 season and to tell the world he has "more to prove."

In other words, it doesn't sound like the six-time Super Bowl champion is planning on calling it a career any time soon.

The post received a number of notable responses, including a heartfelt one from Pats tight end Ben Watson. Several celebrities and fellow athletes also chimed in to give Brady some words of encouragement.

Here were a few replies that stood out:

DIDDY

THE ROCK

KEENAN ALLEN

VENUS WILLIAMS

DAVID BECKHAM

MARK WAHLBERG

GISELE BUNDCHEN

DANA WHITE

And there are many more where that came from.

Even though retirement appears to be off the table, Brady is entering an offseason filled with uncertainty. The 42-year-old quarterback is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18 and will be free to sign with a new team for the first time in his 20-year NFL career.

