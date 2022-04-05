Rock Chalk at the top: Kansas wins 4th national title, Self gets his second

Associated Press

Armando Bacot had been the anchoring presence in the paint all season for North Carolina, providing low-post scoring to go with his relentless work on the boards that made him one of the nation’s most unstoppable rebounders. In the end, battling both an ankle injury and Kansas’ physical David McCormack inside proved to be too much. Hobbled all night, the 6-foot-10 junior had a double-double by halftime of the national championship game but faded after the break as Kansas erased a big deficit.