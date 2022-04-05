Rock Chalk at the top: Kansas wins 4th national title, Self gets his second
USA Today's Mackenzie Salmon looks at how the Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team won their 4th national title and first in 14 years.
The Jayhawks won their fourth national championship and second under coach Bill Self, recovering in the second half to beat North Carolina.
The Jayhawks are the winners of the 2022 NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament after coming back from down 16 to defeat the Tar Heels in the national championship game on Monday.
Here are the historical implications of KU men’s basketball coach Bill Self winning a second NCAA championship, and the Jayhawks winning their fourth
The Jayhawks came into the 2021-22 with a chance to win a national title. They made the most of it, and captured one Monday.
Kansas pulled off the biggest comeback in national championship history against North Carolina for a 72-69 victory in the Superdome.
The University of Kansas staged the biggest comeback in the history of the US collegiate basketball national championship game to defeat North Carolina on Monday.
Armando Bacot had been the anchoring presence in the paint all season for North Carolina, providing low-post scoring to go with his relentless work on the boards that made him one of the nation’s most unstoppable rebounders. In the end, battling both an ankle injury and Kansas’ physical David McCormack inside proved to be too much. Hobbled all night, the 6-foot-10 junior had a double-double by halftime of the national championship game but faded after the break as Kansas erased a big deficit.
UNC fans secured coveted spots along Franklin Street and the Dean Dome to watch the Tar Heels in the National Championship.
