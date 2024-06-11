Rock Chalk Roundball Classic: Who will be there? Where are tickets available?

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The 16th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic will take place in Lawrence on Thursday, June 13.

The event will be at Lawrence Free State High School with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and tipoff set for 7 p.m.

Several former KU men’s basketball players will be in attendance, including:

Ochai Agbaji

Jalen Wilson

David McCormack

Gradey Dick

Christian Braun

Devonote’ Graham

Brandon Rush

Sherron Collins

Mitch Lightfoot

Parker Braun

Silvio De Sousa

Malik Newman

Jeff Hawkins

Travis Releford

Elijah Johnson

Udoka Azubuike

Michael Lee

Alonzo Jamison

Julian Wright

Tyshawn Taylor

Jeff Graves

Tyrel Reed

Wayne Simien Greg Ostertag and Calvin Thompson are expected to be on the benches as coaches.

It’s not just KU men’s basketball alums expected to attend. Former Jayhawk women’s basketball standout Kylee Kopatich is listed on the website for this year’s game, too. Plus, former KU football players Aqib Talib and Brandon McAnderson are expected.

The annual fundraiser, organized by Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni, raises money for families of children fighting cancer and other challenging illnesses.

This year’s game will benefit the families of seven kids. Click here for more info on the young ones being helped.

Tickets for Thursday night’s game are available in the following locations:

Topeka: Johnny’s Tavern on Fairlawn

Lawrence: 23rd Street Brewery

Prairie Village: Johnny’s Tavern at Corinth Square

Olathe: Johnny’s Tavern (K-10 and Ridgeview)

Lenexa: Jefferson’s on West 87th St.

Click here for the event’s website with more information.

