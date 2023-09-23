Rock bottom: Winless UConn football team totally outclassed by No. 18 Duke in 41-7 loss

EAST HARTFORD – UConn football coach Jim Mora knew Saturday’s game against 18th-ranked Duke would be a challenge. He referred to the Blue Devils as one of the best teams he’s faced since taking over as head coach in Storrs, putting them on par with Michigan, which dominated its way to a 59-point shutout of the Huskies in The Big House last season.

The results weren’t much different at Rentschler Field on Saturday as Duke handed UConn its fourth loss to open the season, a 41-7 blowout.

The Huskies managed just 203 total yards of offense and fumbled twice, the second returned for a touchdown. Quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson, in his second start of the year replacing the injured Joe Fagnano, went 13-of-28 passing for just 114 yards. Victor Rosa led the running backs with 68 rushing yards, but Duke’s nine tackles for loss left the Huskies with just 89 combined yards on the ground.

UConn lost linebacker Jackson Mitchell less than seven minutes into the game when he was disqualified for targeting after making a helmet-to-facemask hit on Duke quarterback Riley Leonard. The penalty set Duke’s offense up inside the red zone and led to a one-yard rushing touchdown from Jordan Waters.

Blue Devils kicker Todd Pelino kicked a 50-yard field goal through the uprights on the Blue Devils’ next possession to make the score 10-0 with 12:42 left in the first half, but the score didn’t hold for long. On UConn’s ensuing drive quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson failed to connect with Bryan Domino on a pitch play and Duke recovered the fumble on the 10 yard line. Waters ran it into the end zone on the next play for his second score of the day at the 12:25 mark and, in 17 seconds, UConn found itself facing a three-score deficit.

Duke added another touchdown on a three-yard quarterback run from Leonard with five minutes to go and Pelino tacked on a 40-yard field goal to make the score 27-0 at halftime.

UConn’s offense went into the break totalling just 32 yards (1.1 yards per play) with 21 coming through the air and just 11 on the ground after a series of negative plays, including Domino’s 15 yards lost on the fumble.

Out of the break, running back Victor Rosa burst down the sideline for 39 yards and a facemask penalty on the play set the Huskies up on Duke’s 14-yard line, but the offense went backward from there and Joe McFadden missed his field goal attempt from 42 yards out. Jalen Mitchell, the transfer from Louisville, fumbled on UConn’s next drive – the ball was scooped by Duke’s DeWayne Carter and carried 26 yards into the endzone, making the score 34-0.

Leonard threw his first touchdown pass of the day with three minutes left in the third quarter when he found Jordan Moore wide open on the left side of the field for 22 yards. With a 41-0 lead, Duke turned to its reserves.

UConn got on the scoreboard with 12 seconds left in the game on a Roberson quarterback sneak from the goal line.

Cooper Flagg, the top basketball recruit in the nation who is in Connecticut for an official visit with the reigning national champs, did not make an appearance in East Hartford Saturday afternoon as was previously expected. Neither did the marching band, which experienced “illness among a sizeable number of students in the band,” according to a release from the University.

UConn’s quest for win No. 1 will continue next Saturday, Sept. 30, when Utah State comes to East Hartford.