Rock bottom? Rays are swept by MLB-worst White Sox

CHICAGO — Manager Kevin Cash has become increasingly open and pointed over the last few days about the need for his Rays to start playing better, and soon.

Now would seem to be pretty much the most vital time, coming off what the Rays can only hope is the low point of their season, Sunday’s 4-2 loss completing a weekend sweep by the MLB-worst White Sox.

Going into play Friday, the Sox had been historically bad, winning only three of their first 25 games. They doubled that win total in three days and knocked the Rays to a season-low three games under .500 at 13-16.

Sunday’s game was close and not filled with as many obvious mistakes as the Rays have made in others.

But offensive ineffectiveness was again an issue, as they were shut down by Sox starter Erick Fedde, held to seven hits total and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, leaving four on.

Fedde, who had never pitched into the eighth inning of a big-league game, came within two outs of a complete game. Jordan Leasure, the Riverview High/University of Tampa product, closed it out.

Zack Littell gave the Rays a solid six-inning start, scattering eight hits while allowing the two runs, striking out six and walking none.

The Rays took a lead when Isaac Paredes led off the fourth inning with a homer, like his previous 59 in the majors, to leftfield. Austin Shenton doubled with one out, but they did nothing else.

Their only other real threat came in the first when Richie Palacios and Amed Rosario singled with one out, but Paredes popped out and Harold Ramirez struck out.

The Sox got their two runs, and four of their hits, in a staccato sequence in the fourth.

With one out, Gavin Sheets and Eloy Jimenez rapped back-to-back singles. After Andrew Benintendi, who delivered Saturday’s 10th-inning walkoff homer, struck out, Robbie Grossman and Danny Medick delivered RBI singles.

The Sox added two in the eighth off recently called up reliever Manuel Rodriguez.

Asked for an assessment of the first month before Sunday’s game, Cash said:

“Where we’re at? I feel that, I mean, if I’m being honest, we’re fortunate to be where we’re at. Simple as that. We have not played good baseball. I’d like to think better days are ahead of us. I’m confident in that. We’ve got to get some guys healthy. But this group here that’s here right now also is fully capable of playing better baseball. I’d like to see that turnaround pretty quick.”

