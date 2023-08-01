Rock-bottom expectations do not faze Billy Napier, Gators in 2023

Heading into the 2023 college football season, Florida football is facing some significant adversity as Billy Napier tries to improve upon the program’s 6-7 finish in 2022 — the second straight losing season following the same result under Dan Mullen’s staff the year prior. Needless, to say, the Gator Nation is getting very restless watching their beloved Orange and Blue sink to a new nadir.

It will be a very steep uphill battle for Florida this fall, as a majority of the sports media has the Gators saddled with one of — if not the most — difficult schedules among Power Five schools. Mark Long of the Associated Press took a look at the rock-bottom expectations that surround the team a few weeks before the opening kickoff and how that figures into the psychology of Napier, the staff and the players.

The biggest gut punch the Gators took this past offseason was the loss of their star quarterback Anthony Richardson, who left his hometown of Gainesville to join the Indianapolis Colts who grabbed him with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft; the team also lost 14 other starters.

Nonetheless, there are still some silver linings surrounding this dark cloud hovering over Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Most importantly, Napier recently signaled that the culture change he sought to install has neared its completion, moving the program forward as it tries to shed its old skin.

Additionally, the team has focused heavily on diet and weight room gains, resulting in a leaner and meaner approach to cross-training. Even if the press is not privy to all of these improvements, the players are certainly feeling bullish about it.

“I really feel like we’re going to shock a lot of people this year as far as the standard is so low right now,” cornerback Jaydon Hill said. “It blows my mind a little bit. But then again, we’ve just got to win games. It just comes down to winning.”

Of course, breaking the .500 mark is not exactly a high bar to overcome, but the expectations this season are the lowest seen in nearly a decade dating back to Jim McElwain’s first season in Gainesville when Florida was also picked to finish fifth in the SEC East. Still, the second-year skipper is going about his business 100% dedicated to his goals despite the pessimism.

“The expectation we’re going to establish for each other… should be much higher than any outside narrative or outside opinion,” Napier said. “If I’m walking around the building each day, if I’m living life and I’m most concerned with not letting the people down that are going to be in this team meeting in a couple hours, that’s the most important piece.”

The Gators open their 2023 schedule on the road against the Utah Utes on Aug. 31, with a kickoff time of 8 p.m. EDT.

