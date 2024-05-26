Rock beats Clayton to earn first European Tour title

Josh Rock won the World Youth Championship title in 2022 [Getty Images]

Northern Ireland's Josh Rock secured a first European Tour success thanks to an 8-4 win over Jonny Clayton in the Dutch Darts Championship final.

The players were tied at 4-4 before 23-year-old Rock pulled clear to defeat his Welsh opponent in Rosmalen.

Rock beat Dirk van Duijvenbodem, Cameron Menzies and Gerwyn Price before overcoming Martin Schindler 7-3 in the semi-finals.

Clayton clinched a 7-6 victory over home favourite Michael van Gerwen 7-6 to make Sunday's decider after knocking out Marin van Velzen, defending champion Dave Chisnall and Ryan Searle.

It is a second PDC ranking title for Broughshane thrower Rock after winning the Players Championship two years ago.

The victory also means Rock moves up from 20th to 18th in the PDC Order of Merit.