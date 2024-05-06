Rochester's Matt Haun, Will Sexton among year-end award winners in NA3HL

May 5—Rochester has been Matt Haun's hockey home since he first put on skates.

The former Century and Rochester Grizzlies defenseman hopes that changes next year, having signed a tender to play for the St. Cloud Norsemen in the North American Hockey League.

If he has indeed played his final game as a Grizzly, Haun departs with much-deserved accolades. The 6-foot-2, 194-pound blue-liner was named this week to the North American 3 Hockey League's All-League Third Team, and to the NA3HL's All-West Division Team. The honors come on the heels of a 43-point season (14 goals, 29 assists) for Haun in his second season with the Grizzlies.

Haun got his feet wet in junior hockey in the 2022-23 season, when he played in 25 games for the Grizzlies, recording one goal and five assists. He took a big jump in his second year with the team, not only finishing fifth on the team in scoring (first among the Grizzlies' defensemen) but also as a leader. Haun played in every situation for the Grizzlies under first-year head coach Tyler Veen, helping Rochester to the best-of-3 West Division Finals, where it fell in three hard-fought games against rival Granite City.

Haun was a three-year varsity standout at Century, where he recorded 12 goals and 27 points as a senior in 2021-22.

If he does not make St. Cloud's roster (or that of another NAHL team), Haun has the option to return to the Grizzlies for a third season.

One of Haun's high school rivals had a teriffic debut season in the NA3HL this year.

Will Sexton, a 2023 Mayo High School graduate, had 10 goals and 27 assists, for 37 points, in his rookie season with the Gillette (Wyo.) Wild, who went 43-9-1 overall and advanced to the Fraser Cup tournament, the NA3HL's national championship tournament.

For his outstanding rookie season, Sexton was selected to the NA3HL's All-Rookie First Team.

Sexton was a standout on the blue line for Mayo for three seasons, recording 14 goals and 50 total points in his varsity career. He was a leader on the 2022-23 Spartans team that went 19-6-2 and suffered a narrow 3-2 loss in overtime to Lakeville North in the Section 1, Class 2A semifinals.

Two other Grizzlies were honored by the league as part of its postseason awards.

Northfield native Spencer Klotz was named to the All-NA3HL Second Team and the All-West Division Team, while fellow forward Owen Van Tassel was also named to the All-West Division Team.

Klotz, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound forward, led the Grizzlies in scoring for a second consecutive season. He scored 23 goals and added a team-best 31 assists, for 54 points. He also scored four power-play goals and was second on the team with a plus/minus rating of plus-29.

As a rookie in 2022-23, Klotz led the Grizzlies in goals (21) and points (44).

Van Tassel, a 5-11, 180-pound forward from Centerville, Minn., led Rochester this season in goals scored (25) and was second in points (50). The former Centennial High School standout played in 31 games for the Grizzlies in the 2022-23 season, compiling 10 goals and 32 total points.

He also led Rochester this season in power-play goals (8) and power-play points (21).

