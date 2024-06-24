Rochester's Mark Stuart has played big role in Edmonton reaching Game 7 of Stanley Cup Finals

Jun. 24—Mark Stuart was a bit uneasy back in mid-November.

Just more than a month into Stuart's second season as an assistant coach in the NHL, Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland fired head coach Jay Woodcroft after a 3-9-1 start and replaced him with Kris Knoblauch. Oilers assistant Dave Manson was also let go.

Stuart had rarely crossed paths with Knoblauch as players or coaches. Knoblauch's only previous NHL experience came as an assistant coach in Philadelphia from 2017-19, the two seasons immediately following Stuart's retirement from playing.

Knoblauch, 45, grew up in Saskatchewan and is a product of Canadian major junior hockey, having played in the Western Hockey League before cutting his coaching teeth in that same league in the mid-2000s.

Stuart, 40, grew up in Rochester, played for the U.S. National Team Development Program, then at Colorado College before a 12-year career in the NHL with the Boston Bruins, Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets. Stuart also went the NCAA route to jump-start his coaching career, spending a year at the University of Vermont as an assistant coach, then one year in the same role at his alma mater, Colorado College. He was then hired by Woodcroft — whose brother, Todd, was the head coach at Vermont during Stuart's year there, and who gave Stuart a sparkling recommendation for the Oilers assistant coaching position in July of 2022.

But if Stuart had any fears about Knoblauch's hiring — would the new head coach view him simply as a "Woodcroft Guy" and not give him a fair shake? — they were set aside quite quickly. Instead of replacing Stuart with a choice of his own, Knoblauch chose to turn the Oilers' penalty kill units over to the Rochester native and former Lourdes and Rochester Mustangs defenseman.

It might have quietly been the best decision Knoblauch has made.

While it's not the only reason, the success of the Oilers' penalty kill in the postseason is a big reason why Knoblauch and Stuart will share the bench one more time this season, tonight, in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals (7 p.m., ABC, ESPN+). After falling behind 3-0 in the series against the Florida Panthers, the Oilers have charged back with three consecutive convincing victories to tie the series and force a moment that every hockey player dreams of being part of: A Game 7, winner-take-all for the Stanley Cup.

Under Stuart's watch, Edmonton's penalty kill has been almost unbeatable. The Oilers have killed 19 of 20 penalties (95.0%) in the Cup Finals and 64 of 68 (94.1%) in the postseason. In fact, Edmonton has outscored Florida while short-handed, having allowed one power-play goal to the Panthers, while scoring two short-handed goals.

Knoblauch alluded to the 12 years Stuart spent killing penalties in the NHL — the Rochester native was a true defensive defenseman — when talking about the Oilers' success.

"(Our guys) are prepared," Knoblauch told NHL.com. "They know what to do. I think we have a good system for the group that we have."

Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner, who made four short-handed saves in a 5-1 victory in Game 6 on Friday night, said Stuart has put players in the right spots to be successful while on the kill.

"Guys are just battling really hard," said Skinner, who has stopped 81 of 86 shots during Edmonton's 3-game winning streak. "We're keeping guys on the outside in the neutral zone, and when they do get their chances, we get big blocks. I think we just have a really good flow going right now, and we've gotten a lot of opportunities on the PK, so for us to have that sort of chemistry has been great and we've got to do that for another game."

Stuart also asks nearly a dozen players to rotate through on the penalty kill. When he was put in charge of the PK, he put together a core group of five defensemen and three pairs of forwards.

"Confidence is an amazing thing," Knoblauch said. "You see one player get on a roll and score goals or whatever it is. Now we have six or seven forwards, four or five defensemen that have that same confidence about working together on the penalty kill."

Darnell Nurse is one of those defensemen who logs heavy minutes on the penalty kill. Nurse has specifically gone out of his way to praise the job Stuart has done.

"We're playing with instinct and playing fast and closing things down," said Nurse, who is in his 10th NHL season, all spent in Edmonton. "I like what we're doing and I think, for us, even when we have success, we're always trying to evolve and be even more on our toes, and Mark Stuart does a great job of preparing us for the game. It's been good, it's been instinctual, it's been fast, shutting stuff down, but we have to do it again."