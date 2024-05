Rochester's Demers earns EvCo MVP

May 29—After leading the Warriors to the state tournament for the second time in three seasons, Rochester's Layna Demers was named the 2A EvCo MVP, as voted on by the league's coaches.

Tumwater's Ella Ferguson, and W.F. West's Staysha Fluetsch were also named Most Valuable Pitcher and Offensive Player of the Year, respectively.

Read the full list of honors below:

Most Valuable Player: Layna Demers, Rochester

Most Valuable Pitcher: Ella Ferguson, Tumwater

Offensive Player of the Year: Staysha Fluetsch, W.F. West

Coach/Staff of the Year: Tumwater — Ashley Lupinski

First Team:

Infielders: Avalon Myers, W.F. West; Kailey Miller, Black Hills; Mckenna Vassar, Rochester; Makayla Chavez, Centralia; Hailey Schuffenhauer, Shelton

Outfielders: Payton Baumel, Centralia; Lena Fragner, W.F. West; Zoe Fields, Tumwater; Sara Haury, Rochester

Pitchers: Annika Hollingsworth, Aberdeen; Lilly Camp, Aberdeen

Catchers: Jamie Haase, Tumwater; Alyssa Yakovich, Aberdeen

Second Team:

Infielders: Madi Malone, Black Hills; Lauren Wasson, Centralia; Gracie Schofield, Centralia; Megan Barrett, Tumwater

Outfielders: Laynie Yakovich, Aberdeen; Cheyenne Justice, Rochester; Erika Schock, Tumwater; Scotlyn Lecomte, Aberdeen

Pitchers: Taylor Tobin, W.F. West; Hollynn Wakefield, Centralia

Catchers: Macey Fluetsch, Rochester; Emma Arko, Black Hills

Honorable Mention:

Aberdeen: Britten Neil, Shyanna Patrick

Black Hills: Ella Goheen, Kiley McMahon

Centralia: Brooklyn Sprague, Chloe Bonomi

Rochester: Leah Hartley

Shelton: Escobedo Abigaillynn, Ada Gouley, Natalie Glenn, Cassandra Tyler

Tumwater: Marissa LaPraim, Sarah Stevens

W.F. West: Addie Froschauer, Monroe Dalrymple, Ella Young